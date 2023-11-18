Home » Renovated Gym at Villa Sesso in Reggio Emilia Ready to Host Higher Level Championships
Renovated Gym at Villa Sesso in Reggio Emilia Ready to Host Higher Level Championships

The Villa Sesso in Reggio Emilia is celebrating the grand reopening of its renovated gym, following redevelopment and efficiency works carried out by the Fondazione per lo Sport del Municipality of Reggio Emilia. The gym, now managed by the Pegaso sports club, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility catering to the needs of athletes across multiple disciplines.

With an investment of around 100 thousand euros, the gym is now equipped to host higher-level championships, especially in basketball and wheelchair basketball, and also offers a high-quality facility for volleyball. The inauguration ceremony is set to be attended by Reggio Emilia’s mayor Luca Vecchi, sports councilor Raffaella Curioni, Sports Foundation president Mauro Rozzi, and the director of the Foundation, Silvia Signorelli.

Mayor Luca Vecchi and councilor Raffaella Curioni expressed their excitement about the redevelopment, stating that it will provide the city’s youth teams with a renewed and more efficient space for their athletic endeavors. They also announced plans for a new multi-purpose track at Villa Sesso in the coming weeks.

The Villa Sesso gym is an important sporting and social hub in the area, frequented by around a thousand people, including athletes and students from local schools every month. The renovation included the installation of new basketball hoops, certified protections for safe competitions, and a new volleyball facility. Further improvements were made to the flooring, and new LED lights were installed to ensure better lighting and cost savings.

The redevelopment of the Villa Sesso gym is a testament to the city’s commitment to grassroots sport and the overall efficiency of its sports facilities. The transformation of the gym into a modern, attractive hub is sure to benefit the entire community, providing a space not only for sports but also for cultural and socio-recreational activities. With its dedication to sport, the Villa Sesso gym is poised to become a prominent fixture in Reggio Emilia’s sporting landscape.

