After the inauguration of the additional intensive care beds at the end of September, the completely renovated Gavardo hospital medical department with the increase in beds, which go from 28 to 33.

The increased endowment, combined with that of the new community hospital in Prevalle which makes another 20 places available, offers long-term and elderly patients total assistance and the possibility of completing the cycle of treatments before returning to your home.

The surgery in the medical department cost 380mila euro and is part of a larger ongoing expansion project relating to the hemodynamics and electrophysiology service, for an investment of over two million. The strengthening operation also affects personnel and provides for thehiring new doctors and nurses and upcoming coverage of the primary care centers of Orthopedics and Radiology.

