Home Health Renovation and expansion of the municipal gymnasium “G. Morandi”
Health

Renovation and expansion of the municipal gymnasium “G. Morandi”

by admin
Renovation and expansion of the municipal gymnasium “G. Morandi”

The works for the important renovation, regulatory adaptation and expansion of the municipal gymnasium “G. Morandi”, the main municipal facility of Castelvetro for “indoor” sports, both for schools and sports clubs. An 800,000-euro intervention including all the necessary improvements to the systems, architectural barriers, flooring, grandstands, changing rooms and toilets, as well as the enlargement and repositioning of the stalls. All cutting-edge interventions, carried out in compliance with anti-seismic and fire prevention criteria.

In the first phase, the works will be carried out on the external part of the gymnasium, without therefore interrupting the sporting activities that take place there, while the internal interventions will be destined for the summer period when the schools are closed.

“An intervention that our area has been waiting for for some time – says Giorgia Mezzacqui, deputy mayor and councilor for public works – especially the sports associations and schools that carry out their activities at Morandi. A work that testifies to the attention that our Administration has towards sports facilities, aware that sport creates community through its educational value, inclusion and relationship with others. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience that may arise with the construction site, but we are talking about the delicate spaces in front the schools in the capital, which require attention and safety, which is why we are evaluating, together with the offices and the local police, the possibility of introducing a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour in the area in the coming months.Finally, I would like to thank our Office technician for the effort made to deliver a qualitatively superior, more beautiful and safer gym to schools and sportsmen”

See also  The mayor Lagalla at the Duca degli Abruzzi, here is the gym and the soccer field refurbished

The works are expected to be completed by the beginning of the next school year.

You may also like

against neoplasms the weapon of screening

Cold feet: here’s what they mean and how...

Emergency paediatricians, the ‘triple epidemic’ is spreading among...

“Don’t eat this cheese!”: be careful, it’s very...

What is massage therapy and what is it...

William responds publicly to Harry for the first...

record flu, 43 thousand Venetians in bed in...

Group dancing protects against dementia more than walking...

The ranking of the best diets of 2023

“The use of masks has weakened the immune...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy