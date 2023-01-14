The works for the important renovation, regulatory adaptation and expansion of the municipal gymnasium “G. Morandi”, the main municipal facility of Castelvetro for “indoor” sports, both for schools and sports clubs. An 800,000-euro intervention including all the necessary improvements to the systems, architectural barriers, flooring, grandstands, changing rooms and toilets, as well as the enlargement and repositioning of the stalls. All cutting-edge interventions, carried out in compliance with anti-seismic and fire prevention criteria.

In the first phase, the works will be carried out on the external part of the gymnasium, without therefore interrupting the sporting activities that take place there, while the internal interventions will be destined for the summer period when the schools are closed.

“An intervention that our area has been waiting for for some time – says Giorgia Mezzacqui, deputy mayor and councilor for public works – especially the sports associations and schools that carry out their activities at Morandi. A work that testifies to the attention that our Administration has towards sports facilities, aware that sport creates community through its educational value, inclusion and relationship with others. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience that may arise with the construction site, but we are talking about the delicate spaces in front the schools in the capital, which require attention and safety, which is why we are evaluating, together with the offices and the local police, the possibility of introducing a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour in the area in the coming months.Finally, I would like to thank our Office technician for the effort made to deliver a qualitatively superior, more beautiful and safer gym to schools and sportsmen”

The works are expected to be completed by the beginning of the next school year.