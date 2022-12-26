Fear for Renzo Arbore, victim of a terrible disease that forced him to make drastic decisions. The singer told of the terror he felt and his urgent hospitalization. The worst was feared

Renzo Arbore made everyone worry after the announcement of his illness. A poignant story told with difficulty, with terror still alive in him. Due to this unexpected he had to interrupt his career: the risk of losing everything was very high.

In his career Renzo Arbore has been a singer-songwriter, disc jockey, radio and television host, director, actor and musician. An eclectic personality, with a thousand nuancesthat of a man who never gave up in the face of difficulties and who made the history of Italian show business.

Renzo Arbore: fear for his health

Many love and respect him, both among fans and among his colleagues, so it’s no wonder that so many people are interested in his private life and above all in his health. For this reason when spoke of the terrible disease for which he risked everything many were left speechless.

It was 2019 when Arbore was on tour with his show and began to experience a strange malaise. At the time he didn’t consider it anything to worry about and decided to continue the shows as if nothing had happened. Then he started a bit of a fever, which alarmed him but not enough to run for cover.

“I’ve been working a lot lately. To keep faith with my commitments, I moved from Sicily to the North. I started the tour in Bergamo. A triumph. There were no ‘southerners’ like me in the audience and the consensus was such that no one wanted me to leave the stage” he said, talking about his tour. “Just because of the fever that didn’t give me peace, I felt that there was something wrong”.

Despite being instructed to rest completely and do more thorough examinations, Arbore continued his tour undeterred, trying to resolve the matter in his own way. “The tour continues, the commitments made must be respected. Wrapped in a blanket and with paracetamol tablets, I move towards Milan, the new and third stage of the toura very important occasion for me, which anticipates that of Genoa and the others”.

One day, however, the fever rises suddenly reaching 40 degrees: Arbore is rushed to the emergency room, where he discovers he has ua serious infection which turns out to be bronchopneumonia.

Finally, after 18 days of hospitalization, the artist returned to his work with due precautions and taking all the time necessary. Certainly she has worried fans and colleagues, but luckily he’s fine now.