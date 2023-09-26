Reopening Celebration: Ribbon Cutting Marks Restoration of Ferrante Aporti Elementary School After 4 Years of Unusability

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks the Reopening of Ferrante Aporti Elementary School Gym

After almost four years of unusability, the gym at Ferrante Aporti elementary school in the Fleming district has finally been returned to the community. The grand reopening ceremony took place today, with numerous dignitaries and school staff in attendance.

The school gym, which had been closed since October 2019 due to a dangerous roof that caused leaks and flooding, has undergone a complete restyling. The structure has been renovated from top to bottom, including the roof, interiors, changing rooms, bathrooms, and service areas. The total cost of the renovations amounted to 170 thousand euros, according to Councilor Marchisio.

The inauguration of the gym was attended by the President of Municipality via Nitti, Elisamarzia Vitaliano, along with the municipal councilor Max Petrassi, teachers, parents, and young students. The students even performed a short sporting demonstration to celebrate the reopening.

The construction project faced numerous challenges, including the impact of the pandemic, constraints imposed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, and soaring material prices. However, despite these obstacles, the gym has been successfully restored and is now ready to serve not only the approximately 350 students of Ferrante Aporti primary school but also the children of the nursery school and the students of De Sanctis high school, who are all housed in the same building.

Principal Vitaliano expressed her excitement about the gym reopening, stating, “From today, this gym will return to being at the service of the entire community. We are ready to reopen the doors to after-school afternoon activities too. We are finally back to being a point of reference for the neighborhood.”

The reopening of the Ferrante Aporti elementary school gym is a significant milestone for the local community. The restoration of the facility ensures that students and residents alike will have access to a safe and modern space for physical activities and after-school programs.

