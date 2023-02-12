Time passes but the thermal pool and the gym below, closed since May last year, continue to have their doors barred with the result that the lack of maintenance is felt on the two structures and it will certainly take time for any restructuring and reopening by the owner company, Terme Italia, already owner of the Terme di Saturnia, Salice and Chianciano, which bought them as part of the privatization of the former spa company, like the unregistered trademark «Hotel Valentini», of the assets furniture of the latter, and of the Xerox building, for an amount of just over 600 thousand euros.

The “package”, as mentioned, also included the gym located under the swimming facility, used over the years by many people from Salsa, as many tourists and by international champions such as football players Hernan Crespo and Frank Rijkaard, the cyclist Mario Cipollini, Yuri Chechi and also the multi-champion of our home powerlifting, Francesco Pellizzoni.

In recent months contacts would have been initiated with Terme Italia itself also for the sale of the Porro hotels, formerly owned by the old spa company, and Valentini, with the pool of banks holding the lease on the structure which would have given the go-ahead for the sale through a resolution : in the meantime, as mentioned, the swimming pool and gym continue to remain closed, the latter in recent days the subject of unwelcome nocturnal visits fortunately without consequences, with the result that, apart from the private ones, Salsomaggiore, almost under penalty of retaliation, continues to be devoid of public facilities dedicated to relaxation and well-being in thermal colors.