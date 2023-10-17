Reorganization of the emergency-urgency in Emilia-Romagna – Health

Councilor Donini: “Our reorganization proposal is deeply encouraged and supported”

During the conference “Responding to an emerging problem between primary care and the emergency-urgency system” at the Opificio Golinelli, 250 administrators, professionals and representatives of the associations discussed the new features and contents of the reform

October 14, 2023 – La reorganization of the emergency-urgency system of the Emilia-Romagna Region fa school in Italy. This was demonstrated by comparison that the Region he wanted with Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services), numerous scientific societies and others Italian regions (Lombardy, Puglia and Tuscany), organizing the conference “Responding to an emerging problem between primary care and the emergency-urgency system”, that in Bologna, at the Golinelli factorybrought together last Tuesday, 10 October, 250 administrators, professionals and representatives of associations.

An opportunity for constructive dialogue between institutions, the scientific societies most representative of the emergency-urgency eh professionals who work in healthcare every day; another piece in the participated path desired by the Region, which integrates and adds to the numerous meetings held by the Department of Health Policies throughout its territory with a precise objective: share with health workers and their representatives the contents of the reorganization of the emergency network.

The discussion was kicked off by an analysis of the general situation of Italian healthcare, followed by the proposals for change coming from the Regions, first of all the one that is taking shape in Emilia-Romagna, but which also affects Lombardy, Puglia and Tuscany, which attended the conference with their representatives. We then moved on to collect the point of view and suggestions of the scientific societies on the next steps to take to plan the change together.

“Our proposal for the reorganization of the emergency-urgency comes out deeply encouraged and supported by the conference – states the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. The objectives that the reform sets are those that today belong to the entire scientific community and will allow us to respond more effectively to the management of emergencies and urgencies, at the same time lightening and reorganizing the load of hospital work, with ever greater involvement of local health facilities. This comparison – adds Donini – gives us further confidence to continue with our commitment. If nothing is done, the risk for emergency rooms is twofold: either desertification or their privatization. Our reorganization proposal aims to avert both of these prospects and this is what we are putting all our energy into.”

“What we are refining – concludes the councilor – is teamwork that continues the comparison with the other Regions, such as those who attended the meeting i.e. Tuscany, Lombardy and Puglia, from which some common visions and strong evidence emerged. From the same conference it emerges that the composition of the complexities and needs of citizens between time-dependent emergency and less complex urgencies appears homogeneous in all regional realities, with a figure of white and green codes which today represent 70% of complex needs ”.

From the participants of the conference came forcefully the support for commitment and effort that the Region is doing when designing a model which to date is not yet present in the country e That, as such, could teach. At the same time, some critical issues have also emerged, which are well known, but which it is necessary and essential to continue discussing with all the parties involved to derive the best possible solution. An entire session of the works gave voice to the specialists and trainees and trainees in general medicine, as well as nurses and volunteers, who agreed on the importance, shared by the Region, of specific training pathspartly already activated, aimed at preparing healthcare personnel to best respond to the new needs that will emerge and which will be aimed, in particular, at creating transversal and shared skills among operators.

Another shared priority, the need to inform and support citizens throughout the process of changean objective to which the campaign of comunication which the Region is working on and which will be presented in the coming weeks.

“The objective of this remodulation of the system – underlines the general director of Personal Care, Health and Welfare of the Region, Luca Baldino – is to create structures that are recognized with trust by citizens. This will be possible not only by separating time-dependent and complex emergency flows from low-complexity ones and creating interconnected networks, but also by spreading a culture of this reorganization among the population who will need to use these services”.