Reorganization of the Ministry of Health, the General Directorate of Digitization disappears!

The new regulation, which will be approved by the Council of Ministers, provides for 4 departments and 12 general directorates. Among these there is no longer the direction of digitization, the health information system and statistics.

Oversight or strategic choice, perhaps in favor of the Digital Health Agency? The regulation that defines the new organization of the Ministry of Health (which you can find Who) and which will be discussed by the Council of Ministers reveals a disconcerting reality, namely the disappearance of the direction of digitization, the health information system and statistics.

Who will take care of such an important issue? Reading the tasks of each general directorate there is no trace of digitization except, in relation to IT services only for Ministry employees, the responsibility of the human resources and budget directorate.

After the disappearance, with the new government, of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transition, in favor of an undersecretariat, the same logic now seems to apply within the Ministry of Health.

Strategy, but if so which one, poor perception of the importance of digital innovation or the need to have 12 directions and to make room for the new direction of health emergencies?

I’m really curious to know more.

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

