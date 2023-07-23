Reorganizing healthcare for the chronically ill – breaking latest news

by Luca Degani

Services for the elderly and disabled need to be enhanced with the introduction of new professionals

The current demographic situation makes it necessary to transform the organization of the health system in order to move from taking care of a young population with acute needs to an older one with chronic pathologies.

The structure of law 833 of 1978, establishing the NHS was based on the centrality of the hospital. The fundamental change brought to this system took place during the 1990s, when the concept of DRG (homogeneous grouping of diagnoses) was introduced and then of the process of authorisation, accreditation and contractual agreements (budget) as a way to open up the provision of individual healthcare services to a competitive market.

What has been happening in recent years is the enhancement of the continuous management of chronic pathologies with the aim of therapeutic adherence. Therefore, moving from a performance healthcare to one in which the person is accompanied in his life path to better manage the chronic pathology, avoiding acute episodes thanks to monitoring and correct pharmacological management.

it is clear that a health journey implies a relationship with the person that is placed as much on the aspect of good-health as on the relational aspects. The fact that 30% of chronically ill people absorb 70% of healthcare resources calls for a paradigm shift in the organization of services. The main doubt that is emerging is dealing with this change as if we were at the starting point, without services that are already adequate to take charge of these accompaniment paths.

The sum of the funding provided for in the Pnrr, as well as in the Ministerial Decree 71/22, assumes that the new territorial health process will take place in the context of community homes and hospitals and expanding home care to reach 10% of the over 65 year old population. This choice is in contrast with a reality of the health and social-health professions which does not allow finding professionals functional to the activation of these services and risks replicating offers already present in the social-health system which could, if well planned, meet the same needs with lower costs.

A question that arises again for the entire chain of services already active in the rehabilitation asset. In the same terms, it would be necessary to enhance the services for the elderly and disabled present in a capillary manner on the territory through the insertion of new professionals such as the specialized social and health operator and the activation of telemonitoring services, thus freeing up nursing professionals and making available doctors competent in the management of chronic conditions who could integrate the territorial health care for the part borne by family doctors.

* President of Uneba Lombardy

