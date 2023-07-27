Repair shampoos in the test: which one helps stressed hair?

Our hair is under stress. Sun, washing and brushing, dyeing and blow-drying put a strain on it. The result: it splits, is difficult to comb, and feels brittle. Repair shampoos should fix it, promise suppleness, intensive care and protection against split ends.

We tested 17 repair shampoos – liquid and solid – that are offered for stressed or stressed hair. While they don’t permanently repair damaged hair, most improve hair properties. Nine perform well overall, including comparatively cheap ones. But: The cheapest repair shampoos are not ahead.

Why the repair shampoo test is worthwhile for you

Test­ergeb­nisse

Our table shows ratings from Stiftung Warentest for twelve liquid and five solid repair shampoos. Brands such as Foamie, Garnier, Nivea, Schwarzkopf and natural cosmetics brands such as Lavera and Alverde from dm will be there. The prices are between 0.25 and 12.80 euros per 100 milliliters or 100 grams.

The best repair shampoo for you

You can filter the test results according to your preferences – for example according to the best cheap products or natural cosmetics. There are test winners in both the solid and liquid repair shampoo groups.

Nach­haltig­keit

We have checked which shampoos do without silicones and other substances that are difficult to biodegrade. You will also find out which shampoo packaging is easy to recycle.

Magazine article as PDF

After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 8/23 for download.

Repair shampoos in the test Test results for 17 repair shampoos

Liquid and solid: two types in the repair shampoo test

For a long time, repair shampoos were mainly offered as liquid shampoos: Such products consist of 70 to 90 percent water. The rest are cleaning substances, foam stabilizers, care, fragrance and colorants.

Solid shampoos have also been in vogue for some time: the ingredients are comparable to those of liquid shampoos, only without water. Solid shampoos pollute the environment slightly less than liquid ones. You can read why this is the case and which factors are decisive in our life cycle assessment of solid and liquid shampoos.

Tipp: Even before paying you can see all tested repair shampoos in the database.

Silicones & Co: advantages and disadvantages of caring active ingredients

A good shampoo for damaged hair will help smooth the hair structure, making it easier to comb, soft and shiny. Repair shampoos – like conditioners – owe their effect to various care substances such as silicone compounds. They dock onto the damaged areas of the hair and wrap themselves around the hair like a coating.

Their disadvantage: Some of them are difficult to biodegrade. Even the statement “without silicone” is no guarantee for an environmentally friendly care shampoo, many other care substances are also difficult to degrade. The impact this has on the environment has not been adequately researched. However, several solid and liquid shampoos in our test prove: It also works without silicones & Co.

Tipp: After activation, you can filter the test results according to your ideas and, for example, display the best repair shampoos without persistent substances.

For damaged hair? Tested on 20 test persons each

In the repair shampoo test, hairdressers for Stiftung Warentest used all products on 20 test persons with slightly to moderately damaged hair. They judged how easy the products were to use and evaluated the care properties and effects – for example the smoothness and shine of the hair after use. We also tested the combability of strands of natural hair in the laboratory as well as the packaging and advertising claims.

Tipp: Colored hair also benefits from the care properties of the repair shampoos. Color protection shampoos, on the other hand, are not recommended. Most performed poorly, and none protected the color better than a children’s shampoo.

