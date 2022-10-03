Home Health Repair the esophagus of newborns with magnets




Approach, using two magnets, the two sections of an esophagus interrupted due to a rare congenital anomaly, and wait for the two abutments to fuse by themselves.

It is the surgery, performed on 5 babies less than 4 months old born with esophageal atresia, by the surgeons of the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, the first in Italy to have applied the magneto-anastomosis, an innovative and minimally invasive technique that without resorting to interventions surgery gives newborns with the rare malformation the ability to feed naturally.

