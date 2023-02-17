British experts have shown that replacing red meat with a mushroom-based alternative food reduces the incidence of colorectal cancer.

New research has shown that replacing red meat with mushrooms can prevent the development of bowel cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. Red meat and especially processed meat, such as that contained in sausages and cold cuts – is associated with the development of tumors, especially colorectal cancer, due to the increase in genotoxins. And it is no coincidence that in 2015 the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified untreated red meat “probably carcinogenic to humans”while the worked one has been indicated as “carcinogenic”. The research, entitled “Discovery and features of an alkylating signature in colorectal cancer” created by a team of scientists from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston has instead demonstrated how the high consumption of meat, both processed and not, causes a DNA damage called alkylation. As a result, the World Health Organization has recommended radically reducing the consumption of red meat. Now, a new study has determined how substituting another food rich in mycoproteins may lead to a reduction in the risk of developing bowel cancer. This was announced by a team of English scholars led by scientists from the Department of Applied Sciences of the University of Northumbria in Newcastle and Marlow Foods. The experts, led by Daniel Commane, professor of Nutrition Sciences at the British university, came to the conclusion after carrying out a randomized and blind study in which with the involvement of twenty people, all adult males between 18 and 50 years old. The volunteers followed a diet over a period of two months: in the first 2 weeks they consumed 240 grams of red and processed meat every day and in the last two weeks they ate 240 grams of the Fusarium venanatum fungus. Between the two periods they underwent a one-month period of detox diet to rid the body of compounds produced by excessive consumption of red and processed meat.

During the two phases, the experts studied the faeces and urine samples of the components, observing that in the mycoprotein feeding phase the concentration of genotossine, such as p-cresol and nitrous group substances (NOCs) – were significantly lowered. On the other hand, the diet based on the consumption of red meats increased the faecal genotoxicity and the excretion of nitrous compoundsfactors associated with the development of colorectal cancer. Commane and colleagues also discovered other benefits. A diet rich in mycoproteins has resulted in an increase in “good” intestinal bacteria such as Lactobacilli, Roseburia and Akkermansia, which protectfrom chemically induced tumors, inflammation and bowel cancer”, as indicated in the press release. On the other hand, a diet based on red meat caused an increase in Oscillobacter and Alistipes bacteria, related to cancer, heart disease, obesity and other health conditions. Mushroom mycoproteins, on the other hand, also favored the excretion of short-chain fatty acids. “Research has shown that this dietary mutation produces a significant drop in genotoxicity and an increase in beneficial gut microbes. The data therefore suggest that this protein source high in fiber may provide a good alternative to meat in the context of intestinal health and help decrease bowel cancer in the long term”, explained Commane. The scientist reiterated the importance of following the guidelines of the World Health Organization on meat consumption, emphasizing the advantages of mycoprotein in terms of protein and fiber intake, as well as the lower concentration of saturated fats and the absence of cholesterol.