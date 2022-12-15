We receive and publish as requested by Dr. Agnese Barsacchi on the basis of the provisions of article 8 of Law no. 47 of 08.02.1948 (as amended) the declaration of reply to the article “ASL RIETI, CGIL: NOTICE TO THE UOC DIRECTOR OF PERSONAL ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT”

“We hereby intend to briefly reply to the note in question, fully disputing its content as unfounded in fact and in law, with the express reservation of any broader deduction and production in the venues that will eventually be appealed.

The CGIL Secretary, Mr. F. Frabetti, intends to criticize the organization of this UOC, allegedly “monocratic and self-referential”, forgetting that its own Cod. Dear C).S., together with the other signatories of the CCNL Sanità, signed and ratified every internal change in the company regulation, even the Company Act (DCA n. 4/2019), thus contributing to the current discipline within which the writer operates as UOC director, pursuant to resolution n. 238 of 03.04.2021, and as contact person of the related department, correct determination of 11.30.2021.

Having said that, the current organization of the department – divided into a Complex Operative Unit (UOC Assistance to the Person) and n. 4 Professional Assignments — seamlessly follows the dichotomy “management assignments” and “professional assignments” already clearly outlined by art. 18 of the CCNL Sanità (three-year period 2016-2018) even earlier, by the legislator. Nonetheless, it is the Function Chart itself (attached to DCA 4/2019) that postulates that the Department of Health Professions (DAPS) has the managerial, organizational and allocative competence “of the widespread professional functions of the health professions of the sector (…) integrating according to matrix logics in company processes…” All in accordance with the ‘corporate mission‘ . It is hardly necessary to recall, in order to prove the alleged climate of pressure to which the employees of This ASL would be subject, that in the face of the 4 disciplinary proceedings relating to the year 2022 (equal to 0.28% of the over 1300 units managed) in the same period there were numerous commendations conferred by the writer to more than 190 employees belonging to the DAPS.

Also apodictic is the alleged damage to the image that Mr. F. Frabetti, surprisingly replacing the top management bodies of this Local Health Authority, would like to complain on behalf of the same, even in terms of effectiveness and efficiency. It is fair to underline that the writer, as director of the UOC and contact person of the Department of Health Professions, appears to have achieved, with the precious contribution of all the Organizational Positions and all the company Coordinators of the DAPS, the pre-established annual result ( equal to 99% of the results achieved), and to have received an “excellent” evaluation of the managerial position (managerial and professional), since any reference to the “damage to the image” only suggestively feared in the note in question remains unknown. It was so necessary,

Dr. Agnese Barsacchi”