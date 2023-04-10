Sigfrido Ranucci, presenter, author of Report, Deputy Director of Rai 3 writes on Facebook

EXCLUSIVE REPORT: THE DOUBTS OF AIFA’S TOP MANAGEMENT ABOUT THE CONTRACT SIGNED FOR VACCINES: Pfizer vaccine raw data would not have been available before December 2024: for the former director of Aifa Magrini it was serious

For having made the same criticisms as Magrini of the opaqueness of vaccine contracts, many journalists, including from Report, have been branded as dangerous and conspiracy theorists.

If we now know that even in the highest health institutions there were doubts about the way contracts were made and about the transparency of data regarding the efficacy and safety of vaccines, it is thanks to the impressive work done by the Bergamo Public Prosecutor who closed the investigation on last February 20th.

However, some politicians complained that they had learned from the newspapers that they were being investigated, due to delays in notifications, and the intervention of the Minister of Justice was invoked, who is evaluating an inspection at the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. In short, in the end the problem becomes who tells a problem.

Without journalists and magistrates, oblivion would have declined on what actually happened during the pandemic.

Let’s talk about it tonight on #Report at 21.20 #Rai3

Subscribe to the newsletter

