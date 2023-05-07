Report cards Friends semifinal May 6: who are the finalists

I Amici 22 finalists are Angelina, Mattia, Isobel and Wax. Eliminated in the semifinals dancer Maddalena and singer Aaron. Here are the report cards, ironic as usual, of the semifinal of Amici 22.

Magdalene: vote What more was he supposed to do? He proved that he deserved the final at every step, but his exclusion was inevitable. The other competitors are too strong and there are too few seats for the last act of the programme. Sin.

Isobel: Stratospheric vote. She is the final since day zero. Since her entry to Amici it was clear that her place was there to raise the cup for the best dancer ever. Sensual, communicative, delicate, but also a burst of energy: practically a Mediterranean diet menu. Irreplaceable.

Angelina: Ariston vote. Give her a stage and she transforms it into harmony, energy, a whispered voice, but also disheveled when needed. She is predestined and the surname has nothing to do with it: she was born to sing. Thank you.

Mattia: vote One hand to the head, one hand to the waist. It overwhelms and shocks. Sure, the style is always the same, but it’s like a world champion. He doesn’t deserve the final right away, but in the last few episodes he staged a crescendo that not even Rossini would have imagined. Ride.

Wax: Vote Deboluccio. The heart of cream on ‘En and Xanax’ doesn’t justify its completely hollowed out version of the Bersanity that makes this song unique. Unfortunately the autotune theme is increasingly prevalent as to be cloying and therefore I won’t talk about it. The interpretations are probably affected a little by the emotion of the evening. Waning.

Aaron: Vote My niece says you yell too much. And even though she’s only eight, she’s right. Yet in the last episode he had managed to regulate himself a little more. This time it will be the emotion, it will be the desire to get to the final, it will be the many songs sung one after the other: unfortunately Aaron shoots a little too high. And he even does it with Stadio. Ultrasonic.

Who would I have wanted in the final: Maddalena, Meghan, Samu and Federica without a doubt.