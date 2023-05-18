Report: ROOT Clean Slate / Zero In – Order yes or no?

For a few weeks I have received numerous inquiries regarding new products from ROOT, especially ROOT Clean Slate and Zero In. If such inquiries accumulate and the means is “warmly” recommended to me (including a telephone number to “exchange information”) there is almost always a “new company” behind it, which offers the means in structured sales rather than in so-called network marketing. So I took a look at that.

And indeed: It seems to be a new network marketing company called “Root Wellness LLC” and founded in February 2020 by Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas, with headquarters in the USA [1].

The company assures in a pompous homepage [2] with a number of impressive pictures from nature, that their products are correspondingly natural. Because ROOT was founded with the intention of creating “a new age of well-being”. And if you want to feel good (who doesn’t want that!?), you (you guessed it) will hardly be able to avoid the company’s products.

OK. That’s not reprehensible. But on the contrary; if there is something new / good – then bring it on. So let’s look at the products.

The main product of “ROOT Wellness LLC” is (as far as I can tell) a three-pack of products with different ingredients, all of which of course serve the “new age of well-being”…, I mean, the protection of the customer from harmful environmental influences and his health .

ingredients

With such a full-bodied announcement, the question immediately arises as to how the company wants to achieve its goal, i.e. which ingredients are being used here [3].

On the corresponding website, the reader is then “overwhelmed” with 43 different herbs and substances, so that the question arises, how all of them or whether they all fit into a single preparation?

There’s aloe vera, caffeine, alfa alfa, banana, barley grass, wheatgrass, broccoli, blueberries, apple cider vinegar, collagen, colostrum, coconut, flaxseed, kale, cabbage, parsley, pomegranate seeds, raspberries, spinach, spirulina, turmeric, to name a few to name.

There is no information as to where the 43 substances or herbs and vegetables mentioned are contained and in what form. Just as generously, the company has also dispensed with quantities, which has somewhat affected my personal well-being.

Das „Trinity Pack“

On this page we are “shocked” by a princely price after the headline: 201.43 EUR costs the “Trinity Pack”, a bundle of three different products, which are “Clean Slate”, “Zero-In” and “Restore”. to name. In addition to the prices per milliliter or per capsule, precise information on the ingredients is finally given.

So, am I realizing that many of the ingredients previously listed can no longer be found on the website we just discussed? Or can I no longer find it?

According to the product label, the following is included:

„Clean Slate“ So contains 28 milligrams of vitamin C per 20 drops and an undetermined amount of silicon dioxide. The latter is intended to bind and remove pollutants that have penetrated the organism from the environment.

In addition, “ROOT Wellness LLC” announces this full-bodied: “PASSIVE CLEANSING: Safely aids in the removal of toxins and heavy metals from throughout the body.“

In order to do this, silicon dioxide would have to be absorbed in sufficient quantities. Even if this could be proven, the next question immediately arises as to whether and how silicon dioxide can bind which toxins and remove them from the body.

I had written this article on this question: Detoxification with diatomaceous earth?, which I ended with the following conclusion:

„So far, the advertising promises made by kieselguhr suppliers as a means of detoxification seem to be based on assumptions or practical experience. I don’t know of any scientific observations on this. However, this does not mean that diatomaceous earth does not have a detoxifying potency. So far we just can’t say anything about it.“

Don’t get me wrong: I consider silicon to be one of the most underrated substances. I published this article on the question of silicon and its requirements:

What is silicon good for? Why you urgently need silicon!

In the article I mention, among other things, the foods with a high silicon content, which are almost certainly cheaper to obtain than the “Trinity Pack”.

And what sense 28 milligrams of vitamin C could have per day, every reader has to answer for themselves. Anyway, I can get those 28 milligrams at a fraction of the price the manufacturer charges. 100 grams of rose hips or 100 grams of kale already give me 100 milligrams, almost four times as much as the “Trinity Pack”.

In terms of vitamin C, this product is far from the minimum daily intake, which should be at least 200 milligrams: Vitamin C – Occurrence, Effect and Requirements.

Well. I also wrote a lot about the other ingredients. Let’s look at the next product.

„ZERO-IN“: Banishes brain fog and increases mental clarity with caffeine [4]Turmeric, Pinienrinde, Vitamin D etc.

The 100 milligrams of caffeine that are listed as an ingredient in one capsule are not only capable of potentially dispelling “brain fog”, but when taken in higher doses and over longer periods of time, may create this fog in the first place:

Stupid through energy drinks, coffee & cola? Risky kick – especially for young people

The vitamin D content of 1000 units also contradicts my experience of an optimal level of 50 and more micrograms per liter, which can neither be achieved nor maintained with such a low dosage.

The other substances, such as tyrosine, green tea extract, maritime pine extract, turmeric root extract, etc. all have evocative names and look promising, but seem to be somewhat random, as are their dosages. However, there are no references to scientific work as to why, for example, green tea extract or tyrosine of all things are now necessary in order to be able to create a “new age of well-being” for the customer.

The same applies to the third product: “Restore“.

The ingredients here are 160 milligrams of curcumin [5] (in the previous it was only 57 milligrams), 100 milligrams of resveratrol and 250 milligrams of D-“roibose”.

I’m assuming there’s a printing or typographical error here and that the substance is supposed to be “D-Ribose”. Mine makes a typo every now and then. But in a product description? For more than 200 EUR? And then with a doctorate managing director and product developer?

And what is the ribose good for? According to the Restore promotional brochure, it could be a “great support” (support for what?).

It is known that this naturally occurring monosaccharide (simple sugar) can play a central role in energy production in the mitochondria. Supplementation with D-Ribose improves cellular processes in mitochondrial dysfunction. This is because ribose takes on a surrogate role in mitochondrial energy production when the pentose pathway to produce D-ribose-5-phosphate for energy is restricted. However, you need to take at least 5-15 grams of D-Ribose per day, not just 250 milligrams, to be effective [6].

100 milligrams of resveratrol – I would like one of my publications on this [7] quote on this substance:

„If there is no information at all on the content of trans-resveratrol, but only general information on resveratrol or the whole thing is given as a resveratrol mixture, then one can assume that the amount of active substance will hardly exceed homeopathic concentrations without being homeopathic to be effective.“

Again, as with the other information, no specific information is given as to whether it is trans- or cis-resveratrol and how much of the one and how much of the other is contained in the 100 milligrams.

additives

Critical additives in dietary supplements was the title of the article on the things in dietary supplements that have no physiological effect or are potentially harmful.

Some of the additives listed here, some of which have little health-promoting properties, can also be found in the “Trinity Pack”. There we have citric acid, preservatives (potassium sorbate), cellulose, “aroma” (artificial flavorings?), xanthan gum as a thickening agent (also found in vaccinations), etc.

Conclusion

The “Trinity Pack” is advertised with a lot of verve and nice words, but is not explained in more detail.

The “beautiful words” are beautiful, but they don’t really convince me. The composition of the products is not bad, but the dosages are then only painted over by language brimming with positivism. But you could also overlook that.

However, the “biggest chunk” is the more than 200 EUR that have to be shelled out. To justify this price, this product would have to do something that I find difficult to imagine in terms of the dosages given. But these prices are actually common for MLM / Network Marketing companies. Somehow the “pyramid” has to be paid for.

Conclusion of the conclusion: I prefer to stay with proven combination preparations and individual substances. If these are also specified and/or tested for patients according to their complaints, you are at the forefront.

