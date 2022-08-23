Home Health Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in trouble – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in trouble

Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in trouble

It looks like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in a trouble spot on Aspyr Media, as Bloomberg has released a new report that states the game has been delayed indefinitely.

As noted in the report, the decision is said to have been made after Asypr’s studio head received a poor demo, although the developers appear to be excited about what’s on offer.

It is claimed that the studio principal believes that the money and time that has been put into the project is disproportionate to the current state of the project and that “the current curriculum is not sustainable”.

It’s also because studio heads appear to have a late 2022 release window in mind for the game, while the developers see a more realistic target of 2025.

As for what this means for the project, Embracer has said that Saber Interactive will be joining the project in the future, and the company may even take over development of the game entirely at some point.

