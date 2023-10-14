Report to Parliament 2022 on the state of knowledge and new acquisitions regarding diabetes mellitus

The 2022 Report on the state of knowledge and new acquisitions on the subject of diabetes mellitus was sent to Parliament on 28 July 2023.

The document reports the latest epidemiological statistical data available at an international and national level, data from the OsMed observatory on monitoring the consumption of diabetes drugs, intersectoral preventive actions, life-course and for setting activated by the Regions in line with the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025. The actions intervene on the social, economic and environmental determinants of lifestyles and also aim to keep the constantly increasing epidemic of overweight and obesity under control, trying to reverse its trend.

The report also highlights the actions undertaken and being defined at community level through the Joint Actionfor the management of the disease and provides updates on technological innovations for diabetes, telemedicine, and communication campaigns.

The Ministry of Health has the task of periodically drawing up the report to Parliament, as required by the Law 16 March 1987, n. 115, which entrusts its concrete implementation to the Regions and autonomous Provinces, through the regional health plans. Italy was the first nation in the world to approve a specific and innovative regulation on the prevention and treatment of diabetes. The law regulated and reorganized the diabetes sector in Italy, providing for the establishment of specialist diabetes services, both for adults and children, widely spread across the national territory, and defining the organizational methods of activities aimed at preventing the disease and to improve the quality of care.

