[The Epoch Times, August 27, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) Nowadays, artificial intelligence is everywhere. Thanks to it, the smartphone may “turn over the face” to the owner who has forgotten the password. At the same time, it may also use anyone’s fingerprint as an unlock key to “reject anyone who comes”. That’s exactly what CNBC technology reporter Jordan Novet wants to remind everyone: fingerprint authentication isn’t foolproof.

One night, Novit showed off his new Google Pixel 6a smartphone to his friend Pavlo. Pavlo was locked when he took it. Suddenly, he stared at the phone screen tightly.

It turned out that he put his finger on the display where the phone scanned the fingerprint, and the phone was unlocked!

Novit took a deep breath and his heart beat faster.

“Pavlo!” Novit said, “It shouldn’t have happened.” Pavlo pressed the power button to lock the phone, tried to unlock it a second time, and succeeded again. Novit’s eyes widened in disbelief. Pavlo tried again and again, each time with success.

Novit scoured the web and found that others have had similar issues since the phone went on sale last month. Some people were able to unlock their Pixel 6a with a fingerprint they didn’t register in the device settings. There are also two YouTube channels showing that people can still unlock the Pixel 6a even if the fingerprint isn’t stored on the phone.

Google shipped 800,000 smartphones in the U.S. in the second quarter, up about 230 percent from a year earlier, according to estimates released by technology industry research firm Canalys on Monday (August 22).

It’s “the fastest-selling Pixel ever,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, told analysts in April.

A-series phones like the Pixel 6a are meant to offer similar technology to Google’s flagship Pixel models at a lower price. The $449 Pixel 6a includes the same Google Tensor chip as the 2021 Pixel 6. On October 19, 2021, it debuted with the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

“We set out to build a technology platform built for mobile, allowing us to bring the most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users,” Google said in a statement.

While users can set up the Pixel 6a without enabling fingerprint unlock, “fingerprint” remains a popular password alternative.

“The Pixel 6a’s in-display fingerprint sensor has been tested to industry security standards with an unverified fingerprint match probability of 1 in 50,000,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

According to Canalys, Apple, Samsung, Motorola and TCL have all surpassed Google in North American phone shipments.

Apple says on its website that there is a 1 in 50,000 chance that two separate fingerprints will match the one registered in its Touch ID technology.

In 2017, family members of Apple phone owners could use facial recognition to open the same iPhone X, and they didn’t look alike; in 2019, it was discovered that it was also possible to unlock Samsung’s Galaxy S10 with a photo of the phone owner.

As a comparison, the probability of correctly guessing a person’s four-digit passcode to unlock a device is 1 in 10,000.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#