Corona-KiTa-Studies

The Corona-KiTa study is dedicated to the question of the challenges and coping with childcare during the corona pandemic and the question of the role (daycare) children play in the further spread of SARS-CoV-2. The study started its work in May 2020 under the direction of the German Youth Institute (DJI) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Interministerial Working Group on Child Health

In June 2022, the BMG and BMFSFJ jointly resumed the interministerial working group (IMA) on child health, which had already been dealing with the health effects of the corona pandemic on children and young people in summer 2021. The recommendations relate, among other things, to protection against infection, measures to promote health through exercise and healthy nutrition, ensuring preventive health care and care during the pandemic and improving the data situation.