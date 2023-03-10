Home Health Reports on the effects of the corona pandemic on children and young people
Health

Reports on the effects of the corona pandemic on children and young people

by admin

Corona-KiTa-Studies

The Corona-KiTa study is dedicated to the question of the challenges and coping with childcare during the corona pandemic and the question of the role (daycare) children play in the further spread of SARS-CoV-2. The study started its work in May 2020 under the direction of the German Youth Institute (DJI) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Interministerial Working Group on Child Health

In June 2022, the BMG and BMFSFJ jointly resumed the interministerial working group (IMA) on child health, which had already been dealing with the health effects of the corona pandemic on children and young people in summer 2021. The recommendations relate, among other things, to protection against infection, measures to promote health through exercise and healthy nutrition, ensuring preventive health care and care during the pandemic and improving the data situation.

See also  Behind the scenes of social media: how to become a creator, how to learn, how much you earn

You may also like

Whether mother, guest or godmother, there is the...

it is his third term

Elisabetta Canalis: training in the gym ends badly...

Corona-News: OVG negotiates dispute over wage compensation after...

Migrants, Meloni in Cutro defends the government. Hard...

Recipe “Herbal salmon with fennel potato gratin” |...

Xi re-elected President of the People’s Republic of...

An enzyme that breaks down fat byproducts can...

Living a good life with diabetes – Topic...

“The New York prosecutor’s office close to indicting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy