Repot and cut back indoor plants correctly > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/17/2023 10:56 a.m Early spring is a good time to repot houseplants. Fresh earth gives them the necessary strength. A pruning is then also possible and sensible.

The soil is as hard as concrete, stunted growth and a pot that almost only contains roots and hardly any substrate: when the days are getting longer again and the plants start to grow, indoor plants should be given fresh soil and a larger pot. The following applies: Younger plants need to be repotted more frequently than older plants because they grow faster.

Check the roots before repotting

Roots that grow out of the drainage holes can, but do not have to be an indication that the plant does not have enough space. If you want to be sure, carefully pull the plant out of the pot and check whether the roots have already penetrated the entire soil or whether there is still enough substrate. White encrusted soil or white deposits on clay pots indicate very hard irrigation water or over-fertilization. Even then it is advisable to repot the plant.

Pruning and care before repotting

In winter, many plants grow steeply upwards or in one direction in search of light. With a targeted pruning, you can compensate for this before repotting and thus stimulate budding at the same time. Trim the height and shape the sides with sharp pruning shears. Basic rule: It is better to cut off a little more than too little. If you want a nice, compact, bushy plant, you should cut off a lot accordingly.

collect pests

In winter, indoor plants are often attacked by pests such as mealybugs. Therefore, examine the plant before repotting, remove heavily infested leaves and then hose off the plant thoroughly. This works well outside with a garden hose, alternatively in the bathtub with the shower hose. Rinse the leaves carefully from below, because that’s where most of the pests are.

Carefully remove old soil

The new pot should be a maximum of four centimeters larger than the old one. Otherwise the plant will put all its effort into root growth. To repot, carefully pull the plant out of the old pot and carefully remove the old soil, for example by shaking it gently or by hand. If the soil is very tight, dip the ball in a little water.

Drainage layer protects against waterlogging

To avoid waterlogging, the new pot should have a drainage layer. A large potsherd that is placed over the drainage hole is suitable for this, for example. Also spread a little expanded clay on the floor. So no soil can trickle out of the pot. Fill the drainage layer with fresh, airy substrate and place the plant in the middle. About two centimeters should remain free up to the upper edge of the pot so that the water does not run out of the pot when watering. Press the soil down a little and wash it in well so that there are no cavities in the pot.

Divide plants and propagate by cuttings

If you don’t have room for a larger pot on the windowsill, you can simply cut through the root ball and then have two smaller plants. Dividing works best with plants with multiple shoots, such as Maranthus, Farnen, Ripsalis oder Anthurien.

Many indoor plants, especially those with aerial roots, can be quickly propagated by cuttings or offshoots. For example, a cutting can be cut from an ivy in no time at all. Either pot it up straight away or put it in water. The roots sprout in a short time and the cutting grows well. Monstera is also well suited for uncomplicated propagation. To do this, simply cut off a piece of aerial root, put it in water to root or pot it directly.

Further information 5 Min Palm trees need a new pot every five years – preferably in early May. Tips on pot size and palm soil. 5 mins In spring, houseplants need regular fertilizer to stay healthy. But how much and which fertilizer is needed? more Not everyone has a green thumb. Plants such as bow marijuana, lucky feather and elephant’s ear also thrive without much care. more Brown or affected leaves: why is it when houseplants get sick in winter? Tips for optimal care. more