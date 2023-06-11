Repot citrus plants with these tips and instructions

Citrus trees are very popular with homeowners because they add an exotic flair to any room. And the fruits are so healthy and delicious! In order to properly care for your trees, you need to take some measures to ensure that you will enjoy a bountiful harvest! Repotting is one of the most important citrus tree care activities, and there are a few pointers to keep in mind. A step-by-step guide on how to repot citrus plants and helpful care tips can be found in this post.

How often do you need to repot citrus plants?

Make sure your citrus tree is in good health before you start repotting. Citrus plants do not need to be repotted every year. Younger trees should be repotted every 1-2 years so that they can grow quickly. And when it comes to larger and more established trees, they need to be repotted about every four years. You can always refresh the top layer of soil between repotting to improve growth. Note that repotting is necessary even if the plant hasn’t outgrown its pot, as the potting soil will degenerate (it will shrink, become water-resistant and lose fertilizer) and will need to be renewed.

What do you need for repotting?

Of course you will need a larger pot (about ¼ larger than the existing pot). You must also have garden shears or a knife ready. Choose a well-drained, slightly acidic soil with a pH of around 6-7. Sandy loam is typically used for horticulture and works well for the lemon tree. Add sand, rocks, or grit to help drain the clay soil. Lemon trees love nutrients, so consider incorporating a nitrogen source into the soil mix. Fertilizer and cedar shavings will do wonders for your plant.

Step-by-step guide to repotting a citrus tree

Make sure you wear gloves. Pinch the sides of the pot to loosen the soil, then tilt the pot at a 45 degree angle and gently pull the plant out. Be sure to hold on to the base of the plant as this is the strongest. Carefully lift the tree out of the pot. Examine the roots for signs of damage or disease. Cut off weak roots with sharp scissors. If planting in a larger pot, loosen the roots at the base until they are exposed and able to expand.

Fill the bottom layer of the new pot with the soil mix. You can mix perlite, compost, sand, and other materials into the soil.

Position the plant so that the base of the plant is level with the height of the pot. Make sure you center the plant. When the height is correct, fill in the sides with your potting soil. Fill in the gaps with more soil mix until they are filled to just below the brim. Gently tap the mixture to avoid air pockets. However, make sure that the mixture does not become too compact. They must allow movement and good drainage.

Add some wood shavings. This will provide your plant with extra nutrients while also preventing excessive weeds from growing in your pot.

Finally, place the pot in a spot with optimal sun exposure. Water immediately after repotting and place the tree back in its original spot to allow it to recover. Daily sun exposure of about 6 hours is ideal. Also, put the tree in a place where there is no strong wind. The steps on how to repot citrus plants are as simple as that.

When is the best time for repotting

Repotting can be stressful for your tree, just like any other plant. If you repot your citrus plants during the active growing season, they will recover quickly. Spring is preferred before fruit production really begins, but summer or early fall are also suitable. Avoid repotting when the tree is flowering or bearing fruit as this can cause the flowers to fall off and it can also cause leaf drop which you want to avoid as this will also affect the harvest.

Other helpful tips:

When the roots are tightly knotted together, gently pull on them to loosen them and get more movement into the new soil. Cover the top of the roots with the potting soil, but leave a gap of about 5 cm between the soil and the opening of the pot. This prevents the water from overflowing when watering the tree. Drainage is another important factor for healthy growth to look for in a lemon tree pot. Avoid waterlogged soil, as a wet pot can rot the tree’s roots and eventually kill it. To avoid this, you need a pot with adequate drainage holes. If you can’t find one, you can drill holes in the pot itself to improve drainage. If you ensure good drainage, water regularly and evenly.