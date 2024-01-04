Reprogrammed fat cells support tumor growth

Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 2:10 p.m

Mutations of the tumor suppressor p53 not only have a growth-promoting effect on the cancer cells themselves, but also influence the cells in the tumor microenvironment. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Israeli Weizmann Institute have now shown that p53-mutated mouse breast cancer cells reprogram fat cells. The manipulated fat cells create an inflammatory microenvironment, thereby impairing the immune response against the tumor and thus promoting cancer growth.

No other gene is mutated as frequently in human tumors as the genetic makeup for the tumor suppressor p53. In around 30 percent of all cases of breast cancer, the cancer cells have errors or losses in the p53 gene. These mutations limit the ability of the “cancer brake” p53 to prevent the development and progression of cancer.

While the influences of p53 mutations in the cancer cells themselves have already been intensively researched, understanding is only slowly growing that p53 mutations in cancer cells can also affect cells in the tumor microenvironment – and thereby further drive cancer growth.

A research team led by Almut Schulze from the DKZF and Moshe Oren from the Weizmann Institute investigated what effects p53 mutations in breast cancer cells have on the fat cells, so-called adipocytes, in the breast tissue. As breast cancer progresses, adipocytes, one of the main cell types in breast tissue, undergo transformation. Research results indicate that this increases the aggressiveness and resistance to therapy of the surrounding breast cancer cells.

Schulze and Oren’s team has now demonstrated using adipocytes from mouse breast tissue: the cancer-promoting properties of adipocytes are potentiated when the breast cancer cells carry p53 mutations.

The researchers treated immature adipocytes with culture medium in which breast cancer cells with or without p53 mutations had previously grown. This treatment triggered profound changes in metabolism and gene activity in the fat cells and increased the production of inflammatory messengers. The adipocytes were prevented from maturing, but mature fat cells were returned to an immature state. These effects were only mild after treatment with cell culture media from breast cancer cells with functioning p53, but were very noticeable with medium from cancer cells with mutated p53.

The researchers then transferred breast cancer cells with mutated or functional p53 together with pretreated fat cells to mice and compared the resulting tumors. If p53 was mutated in the cancer cells, the number of immunosuppressive myeloid cells in the tumor increased. The migrated immune cells had more PD-L1 on their surface, which acts as a potent brake on the immune defense of tumors.

A particularly surprising result was that breast cancer cells with certain p53 mutations were able – directly or indirectly – to reprogram neighboring precursor fat cells to promote inflammation even more than cancer cells that had completely lost the tumor suppressor p53.

“p53 defects in breast cancer cells appear to be the central driver of the tumor-promoting reprogramming of fat cells,” summarizes Almut Schulze, who led the study together with Moshe Oren. “Fat cells are a very important component of breast tissue and can therefore have a massive influence on tumor development. A detailed understanding of the interaction between p53-mutant cancer cells and adipocytes could provide new clues to how to halt the progression of breast cancer.”

Ori Hassin, Miriam Sernik, Adi Seligmann, Felix CE Vogel, Max D. Wellenstein, Joachim Smollich, Coral Halperin, Anna Chiara Pirona, Liron Tomi Toledani, Carolina Dehesa Knight, Lisa Schlicker, Tomer Meir Salame, Avital Sarusi Portuguez, Yael Yailon, Ruth Scherz-Shouval, Tamar Geiger, Karin E. de Visser, Almut Schulze, and Moshe Oren.

P53 deficient breast cancer cells reprogramm preadipocytes toward tumor-protective immunomodulatory cells.

PNAS 2023, DOI:

