requests to 118-breaking latest news increased by 50%.

The situation in Italian emergency rooms is worsening: they are under attack and the waiting times for patients who need to be admitted are worryingly increasing. Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu), says so. In Lazio alone – he explains to Ansa – there are currently over a thousand patients waiting for hospitalization in the emergency department; they reach 500 in Piedmont, while in Lombardy ordinary hospitalizations have been suspended due to overcrowding. At a national level there is very strong pressure on all PSs and in various Regions plans have been activated against overcrowding by hospitals and healthcare companies. Plans aimed at finding additional beds but, since hospital beds are chronically insufficient, in practice all that can be done is take places away from other specialties, such as surgery. We are trying to guarantee the service, but we find ourselves in an extremely difficult situation. With emergency room doctors who can’t even take a few days off.

Patients on stretchers

Respiratory diseases prevail, especially among the elderly. Covid in slight decline, while the flu rages, but there are various respiratory pathologies also due to other viruses – says De Iaco -. There is still time to get vaccinated, both against the flu and against Covid, and it is important to do so. After the Epiphany, schools will reopen and we expect a further increase in cases. The alert confirmed by the president of the Italian company Sistema 118, Mario Balzanelli: in December, compared to the previous month, there was an increase of at least 50% in requests for help to 118 due to Covid but, above all, for cases of flu with respiratory complications, which are on the increase. Many emergency medical points in the area are closed due to lack of staff – continues Balzanelli -. People are therefore asking for help on 118 and this is causing an alarming situation of congestion. Ambulances arrive at hospitals, but cannot leave patients due to lack of space. People remain on stretchers in emergency vehicles outside hospitals for hours and this effectively leads to a blockade of 118 activity. It is happening in practice in all the Regions. There is also an increase in calls for help, compared to last year, for injuries from firecrackers and stray bullets during the New Year, with an increase in injuries and hospitalizations.

