Rescue driver on TikTok offends family doctors. Fimmg and Smi ready for legal action
Rescue driver on TikTok offends family doctors. Fimmg and Smi ready for legal action

Rescue driver on TikTok offends family doctors. Fimmg and Smi ready for legal action

Bartoletti (Fimmg): “We come from the tragedy of the psychiatrist Capovani and there are those who allow us to say certain things. We will proceed against the author of the video that offended us”. Patrizi (Smi Lazio): “Enough of these violent and denigrating acts against family doctors”

28 APR

There are no family doctors from Lazio who have not digested the disparaging and violent sentences against the whole category of family doctors, used by a rescuer driver in a video posted on TikTok. That’s why they decided to take action. Indeed to the legal ways.

“We have asked our legal department to proceed against the driver-rescuer who offends family doctors on TikTok” he told beraking latest news Salute Pier Luigi Bartoletti, deputy national secretary Fimmg and secretary of Fimmg Rome.

“We do it with extreme sadness because there should be great collaboration between those who work in local medicine – he added – but above all we have been denouncing violence and attacks against doctors for months, and we come from the tragedy of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani massacred in Pisa, and there are those on TikTok who allow themselves to say certain things and talk about doctors in this way. Also inciting inappropriate behavior. I also reported the case to the president of Fnomceo Filippo Rings “.

“While women doctors and healthcare workers are brutally murdered on duty, as the latest dramatic case of the psychiatrist killed in Pisa demonstrates, we are also witnessing unheard-of verbal attacks on a daily basis, which deeply undermine the medical profession” he declared Cristina Patrizi, Lazio Regional Secretary of the SMI.

“We will no longer witness vulgar attacks on our profession helplessly – he added – for this reason we have instructed our legal department to verify the details of a legal action so that these denigrations cease once and for all. For these reasons we will promote a legal desk for all doctors, aimed at protecting the integrity and professional dignity of all colleagues in the exercise of their profession, to defend those who suffer offenses, verbal threats by any means, by telephone, email, wps and via social media. Violence against doctors and healthcare workers has precisely as its matrix the denigration and unfounded accusations against those who, on the other hand, allow our country to have the best healthcare in the world, in terms of health outcomes. We will ask, starting from the case of the rescuer driver – he concludes – that compensation be paid for the material and moral damage of such behavior, setting up a fund to protect the doctors (contracted, specialists or managers) who will find themselves in such conditions. We want to move from words to deeds. We will no longer tolerate this climate of violence and intimidation of doctors by anyone”.

April 28, 2023
© breaking latest news


