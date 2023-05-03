Research: How stem cells can help stay young

Stem cells have incredible abilities: billions of them decide whether we can master our lives fit and full of energy every day or whether our self-healing powers gradually dry up, which is often the case with old age. Therefore, they are beacons of hope in rejuvenation therapies.

Above all, stem cells are one thing: infinitely potent. That is why all stem cell types have this “potent” in their name: “totipotent”, “pluripotent”, “multipotent”. Stem cells ensure that the 50 million cells that are lost in our body every second are perfectly replaced.

We carry around 300 different cell types with us, in our organs and in the blood. Our stem cells ensure that the right cell is always created exactly where one has just died. The same applies to injuries.

Stem cells are said to heal inflammation

I have already had stem cell therapy myself and am currently planning the next one to get my knee arthrosis under control. At the age of 50, I significantly accelerated the normal wear and tear of the cartilage, the “abrasion” so to speak, by doing jazz dance jumps and jogging on asphalt. I’ve had pain for a few years, not only when climbing stairs.

If the cartilage no longer protects the bones, tiny pieces of bone splinter off, and then there is inflammation… But why can the cartilage rub off? Finally, we have stem cells that will replace any depleted cells in no time! well Stem cells also age, unfortunately. After all, they are as old as we are. At some point they can no longer keep up with the supply of chondrocytes, the cartilage cells.

Only stem cell therapies with “adult”, adult stem cells are currently permitted. And only with the body’s own stem cells, which are taken from abdominal fat (blood cancer therapies with donor stem cells from the bone marrow are an exception). They haven’t split up there that often, they’re younger, and you can easily pick them out. The cell researchers have known for a long time that these stem cells can not only form fatty tissue, but also bones, tendons, cartilage cells, but also nerve cells and more. Therefore they arepluripotent“.