Research: hypotheses for tuberculosis, lung cancer and myocardial infarction.

Some announcements from the world of research give some further hope to alleviate serious pathologies such as i lung tumorsl’heart attack of the myocardiumoh, to tuberculosis.

For the latter, substantial funding is provided for by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation intended to complete the phase three experimental procedure for a Vaccine which, if it reaches the final authorization, would be the first after hundreds of years of attempts. Lilly Tozer of Natures [1] published the news on 28 June, also accompanied by optimistic comments, obvious in these cases, by Thomas Scribe, deputy director at the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative who will participate in the studies. Scribe declares that the tuberculosis it has not enjoyed the necessary funding in the past while now 550 million dollars will arrive for the conclusion of the trial.

The candidate Vaccine was born out of the activity of the section dedicated to this by Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK), a British multinational with an important vaccines section in the technological hub of Siena where Rino Rappuoli, extraordinary professor of the local University, is its scientific director and responsible for research and development. GSK licensed the project to the Gates Medical Research Institute after it abandoned its developments in 2019. It had achieved 54% efficacy in phase 2 but their forecasts of unsatisfactory commercial future and profits led to its abandonment. abandonment of experimental studies. And this for a Mycobacterium tubercolosis, the infectious agent of tuberculosis, which is the cause of one of the most widespread epidemics in the world, especially in poor and middle-income countries where the effects are devastating. Every year there are about 1.6 million victims with pure infections and on the rise due to the interruptions of health services caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is precisely because it mainly affects the poorest populations that so far studies on vaccine protection have not yet been completed. One in four people carry latent infection because the bacterium is hidden in the host’s body before it manifests itself with symptoms of infection.

The candidate tuberculosis vaccine has the initials M72/AS01E and has the prerogative of being useful even in latent infections. It consists of a protein la M72which includes two antigens of Mycobacterium tubercolosis, and an adjuvant having the abbreviation AS01E. The two antigens chosen, according to the scientists who used them, should induce a high immune response from T lymphocytes and should also guarantee, thanks to the immunity memory cells, sufficient protection to preserve future reinfections. In phase three, 26,000 patients in Africa and Asia will be recruited and, in the forecasts, other vaccines should also be under study within this decade. However, it is on this study that at the moment the results obtained seem to be able to ensure qualitatively more promising data.

Another news is the announcement of Genprex in reference to a therapy for lung cancer with two-drug combination that received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated review trials. It’s about the use of Recorsaimmunogenic therapy drug in combination with Genentech’s Tecentriq, a monoclonal antibody with its active ingredient named atezolizumab, which has activity by binding to Pd-L1-type proteins present on cancer cells. Atezolizumab binds to this type of protein that prevents the immune system from attacking cells through the link between PDL-1 and PD1, the latter protein instead present on cells of the immune system. The action of the monoclonal therefore helps to restore the body’s defenses against the tumor. The drug combination is believed to have efficacy in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who have not progressed after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as standard initial treatment [2].

The Fast Track designation allows for a progressive and accelerated review of experimental data favoring the development of drugs that are particularly useful in situations of serious conditions for the life of patients. Genprex, active in the field of gene therapy, hypothesizes that this drug can have results in patients with lung cancer. The active ingredient of the drug Reqorsa is the gene called TUSC2, belonging to tumor suppressors, contained in a plasmid. The drug, encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles containing the plasmid with the TUSC2 gene, absorbed by tumor cells, is expressed in a protein encoded by the plasmid gene which tends to restore the defective functions of a tumor cell. This, expectedly, allows to block the replication of tumor cells and reactivates the programmed pathways of apoptosis, cell death. The drug would also induce an immune response against cancer cells and the hypothesis of blocking the mechanisms that induce drug resistance. The experimental program expects to have the first patient of the phase 1-2 clinical study, called Acclaim-3, who gives indications about the hypothesis of increasing the dosage in maintenance therapy.

The Reqorsa is also being evaluated for two other associations with Tagrisso of AstraZeneca and with Keytruda of Merck & Co’s. Tagrisso is a drug already authorized by the European drug agency, EMA, containing the active ingredient osimertinib. It is indicated in the treatment of non-small-cel lung cancer (NSCLC), however, in patients who have mutations in the gene of a protein called epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), which is why a portion of the removed tumor tissue must be tested with genetic investigation to evaluate the presence of this EGFR mutation .

The other association is with Keytruda, a drug that uses a humanized monoclonal antibody, pembrolizumab, produced from Chinese hamster ovary cells thanks to the recombinant DNA technique. Keytruda’s monoclonal is an antibody against PD-1, the transmembrane receptor responsible for the programmed cell death called apoptosis. Find use in both non-small-cel lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination as mentioned, but also as monotherapy in advanced melanoma. According to the Reqorsa company, there are results for their drug that point to exciting developments for the product that will address treatments for both non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) but also small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).

On July 5th, the FDA Fast Track designation was followed by another important recognition for Reqorsa that comes from one of the most important markets. The China National Intellectual Property Administration has ruled in favor of Genprex China granting the drug a patent until 2037 which allows the use of Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy in combination with the anti PD-1 antibodies used by the drug Keytruda [3]. The PD-1 proteins are responsible for apoptosis, the phenomenon of programmed cell death that takes place thanks to the PD-1 receptor protein or CD279 present in B and T lymphocytes. This patent coverage of Reqorsa significantly extends the list of countries in which this protection is recognized.

The latest news concerns the results of a study according to which 60,000 international units (IU) of Vitamin D – 1 IU corresponds to 0.025 µg of vitamin D-, taken in capsules at the beginning of each month, have given clear indications of greater protection fromacute myocardial infarction (IMA) in subjects over the age of 60 [4]. IMA is one of the main causes of death in Italy with at least 25,000 deaths before reaching hospital out of 120,000 cases per year [3].

The studio bills itself as the largest clinical trial in this sector never conducted before. It involves a large scale of the Australian population studied over 5 years at the Queensland institute of Medical Research (QIMR), Berghofer Medical Research Institute by Rachel Neale, coordinator of the population health department. The goal of the work named D-Health Trial was to evaluate whether monthly vitamin D intake made changes to the incidence of cardiovascular events more serious. The study involved a total of 21,315 Australians aged 60-84 who took monthly vitamin D (10,662) and a placebo (10,653). In the group of vitamin D users, a 9% lower incidence of cardiovascular events was observed (as if 5.8 per 1,000 participants had been spared) while the diagnoses of myocardial infarction in the same group were 19% lower. Furthermore, no differences were observed between the two groups on the incidence of stroke. In conclusion with the work it was evaluated that the intake of vitamin D can reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events which could be even more evident if accompanied by the intake of statins, drugs that control cholesterol levels. It will be necessary to return to these aspects for subsequent more in-depth evaluations.

Emidio Maria DiLoreto

