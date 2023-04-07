In the years 2012 to 2015, the BMG funded 13 research projects with a total of 5 million euros in a funding priority. The funded projects help to better support people with cancer in their treatment from diagnosis onwards and to strengthen psychosocial support. This involves, for example, better preparing patients for outpatient cancer treatment or supporting them with scientifically prepared information and experiences with the disease on the Internet.

background

In June 2008, the Federal Ministry of Health launched the National Cancer Plan together with the German Cancer Society, the German Cancer Aid and the Association of German Tumor Centers. It aims to further develop the oncological care in Germany, which is good by international comparison, as well as early cancer detection and to strengthen patient orientation. The numerous recommendations relating to the 13 goals of the National Cancer Plan are currently being implemented.