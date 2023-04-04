Home Health Research initiative on hospice and palliative care
Health

Research initiative on hospice and palliative care

by admin

Medical progress, prosperity and increased health awareness ensure that we live longer and longer. So the quote “Germany is getting older” has a thoroughly positive dimension. At the same time, it is an expression of good care. However, this must also be reflected in dealing with the seriously ill. They need the best possible human attention, care and support. Therefore, on November 5, the German Bundestag passed the law to improve hospice and palliative care, which is intended to expand care in the last phase of life throughout Germany.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is now launching a new funding initiative to place palliative care on a sound scientific basis. The focus is on three questions: How can hospice and palliative care be improved? How can we care for and accompany people individually at the end of their lives? And how do we enable them to die with dignity? Specifically, it is about relieving pain, shortness of breath or psychological suffering. The initiative’s package of measures includes funding for clinical studies and health services research projects. The BMBF also supports young scientists. A second round of funding is planned to help ensure the sustainability of the research.

See also  What do we know about the launch of the Iliad fixed network offer

You may also like

Pressure for skilled workers is growing – how...

Nikita Pelizon wins the GFVip, second Oriana Marzoli-...

How do you know you have cataracts? here...

Meeting of the G7 health ministers in Berlin

Start of fire in the changing rooms, Empoli-Lecce...

Elections in Bulgaria: narrow victory for Borissov’s conservatives...

we remodel without giving up funds

“The Antibiotic Resistance Drama Begins”

Oak-leaved hydrangea in the garden: location, care, varieties

Nikita Pelizon triumphs, second Oriana Marzoli- breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy