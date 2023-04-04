Medical progress, prosperity and increased health awareness ensure that we live longer and longer. So the quote “Germany is getting older” has a thoroughly positive dimension. At the same time, it is an expression of good care. However, this must also be reflected in dealing with the seriously ill. They need the best possible human attention, care and support. Therefore, on November 5, the German Bundestag passed the law to improve hospice and palliative care, which is intended to expand care in the last phase of life throughout Germany.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is now launching a new funding initiative to place palliative care on a sound scientific basis. The focus is on three questions: How can hospice and palliative care be improved? How can we care for and accompany people individually at the end of their lives? And how do we enable them to die with dignity? Specifically, it is about relieving pain, shortness of breath or psychological suffering. The initiative’s package of measures includes funding for clinical studies and health services research projects. The BMBF also supports young scientists. A second round of funding is planned to help ensure the sustainability of the research.