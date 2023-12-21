Research Points to Cause of Parkinson’s Disease and Potential New Treatments

New Study Offers Hope for Halting Parkinson’s Progression

Early research in mice may be getting closer to the roots of what causes Parkinson’s disease. According to a team at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, a “pathological” form of a common brain protein, alpha synuclein, may play a role in the death of dopamine-rich brain cells. This constant loss of dopamine cells is a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease, with the disease leading to slow, hesitant movements and a worsening of motor skills and cognition.

Dr. Ted Dawson, a professor of neurology at Hopkins and the study’s lead author, stated that “Parkinson’s disease has a great impact on the quality of life of patients, but also of their caregivers and loved ones.” He expressed hope that research like this could provide therapies that may slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

In the new study, Dawson’s team used high-tech methods to identify proteins whose interactions with alpha synuclein could lead to brain cell death. Many of the identified proteins played a role in the processes that cells use to make new proteins. Further research indicated that when a “bad” form of alpha-synuclein binds to another cellular protein called tuberous sclerosis complex 2 (TSC2), this combination allows a third protein, called mammalian target of rapamycin or mTOR, to become overactive in cells. This excessive mTOR activity could lead to the death of brain cells.

The researchers found that treating mice with a Parkinson’s-like condition with an mTOR-targeting drug called rapamycin stopped the excessive production of cellular proteins and led to the mice losing the characteristic slow, hesitant movements that are so indicative of Parkinson’s.

While rapamycin is already used to combat cancer or organ rejection after transplant, it has serious side effects. Dawson’s team hopes that one day a drug similar to rapamycin can be developed that can keep dopamine-rich brain cells alive with fewer systemic side effects for patients.

The findings were published in a recent issue of the journal Science Translational Medicine. To learn more about Parkinson’s disease, visit the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

