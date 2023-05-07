research relieves unwanted muscle tremors

The scientists of the Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Engineering IBMT have worked with international partners to develop one man-machine technology, useful to help relieve the symptoms of muscle tremors. Tiny biocompatible electrodes in the muscles, combined with external electrodes and controllers that form an intelligent network of sensors and actuators to detect i muscle signals and provide electrical stimulation, if necessary. Along with exoskeletons, the technology could also help people with spinal cord injuries. A compact controller mounted on a belt or under a jacket, a pair of decent textile electrodes on the arms and legs, and three-centimetre-long, one-millimeter-thin electrodes in the muscle are all it will take to help people with tremor disorders in the future.

Whenever i muscle tremors start, the system sends electrical stimuli to the muscles; these stimuli are registered by the nervous system. The nervous system then stops sending interfering signals to the muscles, which calm down again. This is the idea behind the technology upon which scientists of Fraunhofer IBMT worked together with project partners by developing, manufacturing, integrating and experimentally testing a variety of intramuscular and external electrodes and associated controllers.

The Extend project to relieve muscle tremors

Scientists have already made some concrete results. “We were able to significantly reduce muscle tremors in studies with patients“, explains Andreas Schneider-Ickert, Project Manager for Active Plants and Head of Innovation. The system is part of the joint project funded by theUE “EXTEND.”

Nine project partners from five different countries are working together to develop a versatile platform of distributed neural interfaces. Technology will be able to help people with neuromuscular disorderssuch as tremors, or symptoms of paralysis. Even people with injuries of the spinal cord could benefit from this. The technology uses external controllers to connect the implanted electrodes into a smart grid. The components communicate with each other wirelesslyexchange data, detect i muscle signals and send targeted stimuli into the muscles.

How the electrodes are implanted

I implanted systems they are already used in medicine to provide stimulation, but current methods require complex surgical operations that are significantly stressful for patients. I controllers can keep track of all implanted electrodes and external at the same time and control them in coordination with each other.

All of this happens in real time, with the person experiencing no delay. The technology developed in the joint project EXTEND is just as functional as i conventional implant systems, but minimally invasive and therefore easier to accept and better for everyday use. The basic concept comes from a Spanish project partner. Based on this concept, the researchers of Fraunhofer IBMT they designed the electrodes and implantable components and manufactured and integrated them into the in-house cleanroom. The scientists have 25 years of experience in neuroprosthetics and active implants.

Exoskeletons to prevent paraplegia

For tremor patients, they may have hope of having their symptoms relieved through technology EXTEND which could also help people with spinal cord injuries thanks to motorized exoskeletons. This is possible because, in case of paralysisthe nerve fibers they are often not fully cut. They can still broadcast stimuli from the brain, albeit very weakly. The sensors record the activity and transmit it to the controller, which analyzes all the signals, processes the movement that the person wants to perform and activates exactly the right prostheses to support the muscles in executing the movement.