Bacteria have many tricks up their sleeve to defend themselves against other organisms. One of them could now open up completely new ways for medicine to smuggle a desired molecule – for example a protein – into body cells. And that is currently one of the greatest challenges in modern medicine, says Feng Zhang of MIT’s Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After all, what use are the best active ingredients if they don’t get to where they are supposed to work?

When bacteria of the genus

Photorhabdus

to defend themselves, they eject tiny nanomachines that contain a substance that is toxic to foreign cells. When these machines discover their target – in this case insect cells – they dock onto it and inject the active ingredient inside.

Photorhabdus

-Bacteria presumably took over this syringe a long time ago from so-called bacteriophages, i.e. from viruses that dock onto bacteria and inject their genetic material into their interior.

No limits when using the active ingredient injections

Now the syringe should help people. The promise: to bring therapeutically active substances to exactly the right place in the body. For example in tumor cells in the fight against cancer, or in gene therapy. There are “no limits to the imagination with regard to future applications,” says Clemens Wendtner from the Munich Clinic Schwabing, who was asked by the Science Media Center (SMC) to assess the study.

The work was published in the current issue of the specialist magazine “Nature”. In it, Zhang’s group describes what they called the molecular bacterial syringe, which has been known for some time

Photorhabdus

-Virulence Cassette (PVC), analyzed and remodeled for their purposes.

The mechanism of the bacterial tip is easy to explain: the macromolecule has a recognition unit, the tail. With it, it attaches itself exclusively to a specific surface feature, a receptor, of insect cells. If it gets stuck there, a molecular spring mechanism kicks into action: The contents of the molecule’s “cargo compartment” are mechanically pressed into the cell.

Two important innovations

Zhang and team came up with two innovations to repurpose this technology for their purposes. On the one hand, they found out how the tail can be modified in such a way that it attaches itself to another surface molecule that can be chosen almost at will; in a possible future use of the technology one would select surface features of tumor cells, for example.

Second, they discovered a way to

Photorhabdus

-Makes the virulence cassette carry a desired other molecule. To do this, a certain part of the original cargo protein must be attached to the new cargo protein, as Fabian Eisenstein from the University of Tokyo, also told the SMC.

In laboratory tests, the team has already been able to transport various active substances in this way, including those with which the genetic sequences in the cell are cut during gene editing. In an animal experiment, the scientists injected the

Photorhabdus

-Virulence cassette loaded with a green fluorescent protein in the brain of mice. This made it possible to prove under the microscope that the freight had reached its destination.

Nobel prize for revolutionary cutting method for genetic material

But the syringe has its disadvantages: The cavity that holds the drug molecule is relatively narrow and narrow. What this limitation means can be seen, for example

using the example of CRISPR-Cas9, a revolutionary, because very precise cutting system for DNA strands. Zhang himself received the Nobel Prize for this in 2020, together with the co-inventors of this technology Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier.

This CRISPR-Cas9 cutting system consists of two parts, one of which, the cutting protein Cas9, can actually be injected into cells using the syringe. The team has already demonstrated this in their “Nature” study. However, the second part, the guide RNA CRISPR, which attaches itself to the desired location in the genome, does not fit into the cargo hold. Such space restrictions could always prove to be an obstacle when using the

Photorhabdus

-Prove Virulence Cassette.

How does the body’s defenses react?

Disadvantages two and three: If several proteins per cell were needed for the therapy, the procedure would “certainly not be so practicable anymore,” says Stefan Raunser from the MPI for Molecular Physiology in Dortmund. Then you need a lot of these syringes, and a corresponding number of holes would be drilled into the cell. The syringe itself is also relatively large, which is why it may get stuck in some tissues before it reaches its destination. Other experts interviewed by the SMC also point out this fact.

It is also still unclear what happens to the molecular syringe once it enters the bloodstream. In their animal experiment in the brain of a mouse, the molecule was hardly attacked by the body. The researchers only observed that it had disappeared after seven days. However, such a restrained reaction is typical of the usually weaker immune system in the brain. Outside of this, the alien midget may challenge the immune system much more. If the defense hits in full force, the syringe will be depleted long before the target comes into view. It is possible that such defensive reactions only appear after repeated use.

The technology of mRNA vaccinations, which was also very promising at the beginning, failed due to very similar difficulties. And that for decades. Only when it was possible to protect the RNA sequences from attacks by the body’s defense system was the process ready for use. What is certain is that the molecular syringe still has a long way to go before it is ready for use.

Experts are confident

Overall, however, most of the experts surveyed are very optimistic: “It looks like we are on the threshold of a new development that could be as important as we were ten years ago with the CRISPR-Cas technology have experienced,” says Wendtner. Many even speak of a breakthrough.

Incidentally, the work was also made possible thanks to another technology that is currently making a name for itself: artificial intelligence. To find out how the tail docks onto receptors, Zhang’s team used

die KI-Software AlphaFold

. It allows the shape of proteins to be predicted with a high level of reliability based solely on their sequence. A problem that could previously only be solved by extremely time-consuming work in the laboratory.