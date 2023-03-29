Who does not know it? Immediately after the diet, the pounds land on your hips faster than they dropped: the famous yo-yo effect. Researchers have now discovered the cause of the phenomenon and are working on a solution.

The notorious yo-yo effect is apparently due to a change in brain communication: the reduced food intake during the diet makes hunger neurons in the brain particularly active – and this over-stimulation persists even after the diet. This creates a constant craving that triggers the yo-yo effect and leads to renewed weight gain, as experiments with mice have shown. This finding could now help to develop active substances against this excessive feeling of hunger.

Losing weight is often particularly difficult for overweight people,

rarely

manage to lose weight permanently. One of the reasons for this is the yo-yo effect: If you start eating normally again after a diet, the excess pounds often return quickly. But why? One of the reasons could be in the

changed intestinal flora

lie – it is still geared towards “fat” and thus also influences eating behavior and metabolism.

search for clues in the brain

But what happens in the brain with the yo-yo effect and why the appetite after a diet is often even greater than before has only been partially clarified. “Circuits in the hypothalamus control our hunger and thus influence our body weight,” explain Katarzyna Grzelka from the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research in Cologne and her colleagues. “But how losing weight on a diet triggers these circuits to stimulate appetite until the weight lost is back on was unclear.”

To find out more about the effects of the diet on the hunger circuits in the brain, the researchers have now examined this in more detail in mice. “Until now, people have tended to focus more on the short-term effects of a diet. But we wanted to see whether something would change in the brain in the long term,” explains Grzelka’s colleague Henning Fenselau. To do this, they first put the mice on a diet for a longer period of time and then let them eat again without restriction. By optogenetically marking certain nerve connections, they were able to follow how the conduction to the hunger neurons in the hypothalamus changes during and after the diet.

Persistent overexcitation of hunger neurons

It turned out that when the mice eat less than normal, certain neurons in their brain fire more intensely. This in turn leads to increased excitement and excitability of the

AgRP-Neuronen

in the hypothalamus – the group of brain cells responsible for feeling hungry. But the most important thing: this overexcitation of the hunger neurons and their synapses continued even after the end of a fasting period or diet. “As a result, the mice ate more and gained weight,” report Grzelka and her team.

In the supplementary test, the researchers artificially triggered this overexcitation of the hunger neurons in the animals – independently of a diet. This also caused the mice to eat more and gain weight. This suggests that the yo-yo effect is actually due to the altered communication in the brain and not to other triggers such as hormones or other influences, as the team explains.

Reprogrammed feeling of hunger

According to Grzelka and her colleagues, these results suggest that dieting causes longer-lasting changes in the brain. The nerve lines that stimulate the hunger neurons are therefore reprogrammed to a certain extent by the reduced food intake and become more excitable. This change causes the hunger circuitry to become more active, leading to increased appetite and hunger even after the diet is over.

From a purely biological point of view, this makes perfect sense: if our ancestors had to endure a period of starvation, it was essential for their survival to make up for the weight loss afterwards. Only in this way were they prepared for future lean times. In today’s affluent society, this effect unfortunately has a negative effect, because it causes the yo-yo effect and all too often torpedoes the weight loss efforts of overweight people.

New approaches against the yo-yo effect

The good news, however, is that the new findings could help to combat the yo-yo effect in a more targeted manner and, for example, to dampen it with medication. “This work advances our understanding of how neural circuits control hunger pangs,” says co-author Bradford Lowell of Harvard Medical School. In their study, the researchers have already succeeded in specifically inhibiting the nerve pathways that activate the AgRP neurons in their mice. As a result, the animals gained significantly less weight after the diet.

“This could offer us the opportunity to prevent the yo-yo effect,” says Fenselau. “Our long-term goal is to find therapies for people that could help maintain body weight after a diet. To achieve this, we continue to explore how we can block the mechanisms that mediate neural pathway amplification in humans as well.” (Cell Metabolism, 2023; doi:10.1016/j.cmet.2023.03.002)

Source: Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research

This article was written by Nadja Podbregar