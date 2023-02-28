Scientists continuously study the effect of our food – especially the less healthy one – on mice, to understand the effects of their exposure on our bodies. In a similar study i researchers had noticed a result that shocked themwhile in a new document it was noticed something very strange.

Feed them Pepsi and Coke increased the size of their testicles and their testosterone concentrations. Specifically, the rodents were given Pepsi or Coca-Cola or water for 15 days. Pepsi and Coke were served neat or mixed 50/50 with water.

In addition to the expected weight gain from consuming sugary drinks, the team also found others very curious effects in mice. “Serum testosterone concentrations in all mice increased after treatment with Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola“, writes the team in the study, with “high doses of Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola that could improve the testosterone of male mice.“

The size of the testicles of mice when given 100% Pepsi or 100% Coca-Cola (no water, that is) is increased significantly both compared to the control group and to the mice that received 50% of the carbonated drinks. “The results indicated that higher doses of Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola could improve the longitudinal and transverse diameter of the testis and that they promoted the growth of the testis of the mice.”, writes the team.

Obviously, the experts point out, the same effect may not occur in humans.