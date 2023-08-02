Researchers have discovered link between breastfeeding and depression

An infant needs different nutrients at different times in order to develop optimally. A specific micronutrient contained in breast milk is particularly important for the neuronal development of newborns. This is indicated by the results of a new study by scientists at the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University in Massachusetts. The experts report on this in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”. Since breastfeeding is not possible in every situation and for all mothers, such findings can help to improve artificially produced substitute milk.

Sugar molecule in breast milk influences the number of neuronal connections in the brain

The research group found that a sugar molecule called myo-inositol is most abundant in human breast milk during the first few months of lactation, when synapses, the neuronal connections in the infant’s brain, are forming particularly rapidly. This was true regardless of the mother’s ethnicity or social background. The team examined and compared human milk samples collected in Mexico City, Shanghai and Cincinnati as part of the Global Exploration of Human Milk study. Myo-inositol appears to increase both the size and number of neuronal connections in the developing brain.

Brain development is controlled from birth by genetic, environmental and experience factors. One environmental influence that offers many targets for scientific investigation is nutrition. In early infancy, the brain may be particularly sensitive to food components because the blood-brain barrier is more permeable and small molecules can more easily travel from the blood to the brain.

“As a neuroscientist, I’m intrigued by how profound the effects of micronutrients are on the brain,” said Thomas Biederer, senior scientist on the Neuroscience and Aging team at HNRCA and lead author of the study, according to a press release. It is amazing how complex and rich human breast milk is. “I think it’s conceivable that their composition even changes dynamically to support the different stages of a child’s brain development.”

Can myo-inositol be used to cure conditions like depression?

It is also interesting in this context how the inositol level changes over the course of life. Previous research had already shown that it initially decreases over time in the brains of infants. However, in adult patients with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder, levels of inositol in the brain have been found to be significantly lower than normal. In addition, genetic changes in myo-inositol transporters have been linked to schizophrenia. In contrast, people with Down’s syndrome, as well as those with Alzheimer’s, appear to have higher than normal accumulations of myo-inositol.

“The current research suggests that in cases where breastfeeding is not possible, there may be benefits in increasing the myo-inositol content of infant formula,” said Biederer. However, it is still too early to recommend the consumption of myo-inositol for adults with certain psychiatric disorders, as not enough is known about why inositol levels are sometimes too low and sometimes too high. The substance is contained in significant amounts in certain types of grain, beans and citrus fruits. So far, it has not been possible to rule out completely that the low inositol level is a side effect of drugs used to treat depression or bipolar disorders. “We now want to investigate further how micronutrients such as myo-inositol can affect the cells and the ability to network in the aging brain,” said Biederer.