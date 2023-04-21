Researchers show for the first time: Covid infection in the womb led to brain damage

How does a Sars-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy affect the unborn child? Even three years after the start of the corona pandemic, this question has not been finally clarified.

Now, however, a team of researchers at the University of Miami has demonstrated for the first time that, in rare cases, the coronavirus can cross the placenta and cause brain damage in the fetus. In the Pediatrics journal they report on two infants whose mothers contracted Covid-19 during pregnancy and whose babies were born with brain damage.

Although both infants tested negative for Sars-CoV-2 after birth, they had antibodies to the virus in their blood. This suggests that either the virus itself or antibodies crossed the placenta.

Inflammatory changes in the placenta

Evidence of the virus was also found in the placentas of the mothers. The tissue also showed inflammatory changes. The researchers also noticed something else: Human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone that is produced in the placenta during pregnancy, was missing in the samples examined.

The consequences for the children were dramatic: Both had suffered from seizures since birth, their heads were too small and their development was delayed. One of the children died at 13 months. The autopsy carried out showed a Sars-CoV-2 infestation in the child’s brain.

The researchers believe that various explanations are possible: Either the child was infected with the virus via the placenta in the womb and neurological damage developed as a result. Or the inflammation in the placenta passed to the child and caused the damage.

infection in the womb

“Taken together, our cases demonstrate that mid-trimester maternal Sars-CoV-2 infection can infect the placenta and fetal or infant brain and trigger a cascade of inflammatory events in both the placenta and fetus,” the study authors write -authors in “Pediatrics”. “This can be associated with severe brain injury and progressive neurological sequelae in infants beyond the neonatal period.”

Further studies are necessary to better understand the consequences of Sars-Cov-2 disease during pregnancy. It remains unclear whether the mothers were vaccinated against Covid-19 before or during pregnancy.

Omicron variants appear to be less harmful

Also a team of MedUni Vienna has been dealing with the question of how dangerous a Covid-19 disease during pregnancy is for the unborn child. An important finding is that the extent of the damage is apparently related to which corona variant triggered the disease.

According to this, severe damage was primarily detected before the appearance of the omicron variants. “Our research showed that infections with pre-omicron variants such as B. Delta leads to significantly more damage in the form of vascular events such as thrombi or bleeding than the currently rampant omicron subvariants,” said Patric Kienast, first author of the Vienna study.

This is good news for women who are now pregnant, as it means that fetuses from infected pregnant women were at greater risk of impairments in the form of growth restriction or vascular lesions in the body organs and brain at the beginning of the pandemic than they are today. In the case of the two infants from the USA described above, the mothers were infected during the delta wave.