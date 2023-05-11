Residential health policy days

The NHS is in danger. The challenges of universalism. Residential seminar – Health policy itineraries 6-8 September 2023 (San Domenico, Fiesole) edited by the Laboratory on Health and Healthcare, with the collaboration of Health Fundamental Law, International Health, Lunaria

After almost 10 years of austerity policies, restrictions and defunding, the National Health Service has arrived exhausted at the unexpected appointment with the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy, traditionally accredited in the world for its public health service, has instead paid a very high price of lives – both in the first and in the second wave – due to the general unpreparedness of the health system for a pandemic event that has hit like a tsunami in the first months of 2020, with a wave that shocked the world. The reasons for this failure, which however did not concern only our country, are many. An outdated pandemic plan. Few human and organizational resources, especially in the primary care and prevention services sectors, and moreover never used to deal with a health emergency. A regionalized health system that has not contributed, in turn, to the coordinated organization of the response to the pandemic.

This shock could have been an unforeseen opportunity, but not to be overlooked, to return to strengthening the national health system both in terms of human resources and with respect to building and technological structures (and a hand in this sense has been extended to us by the ‘Europe). In its ferocious pedagogy, COVID could offer the opportunity – invoked for years – to profoundly innovate a strategic sector of our NHS such as family medicine and primary care. In addition to rethinking health in the light of climate change and increasingly urgent prevention priorities.

All of this didn’t happen. Just take a look at the table on public health expenditure 2022-2025 to realize that the trend over the next few years will be one of further progressive definancing of the NHS and a strong penalization of the public service.

With the new government, which has inherited – without putting a hand to it – this situation, further threats are gathering on the future of the NHS deriving from the proposals under discussion on the differentiated autonomy of the Regions and on the tax reform which envisages extending the flat tax against the principle of fiscal progressivity. It is evident that we are faced with an inclined plane destined to produce the further and complete dissolution of the NHS, as it was conceived at the time of its establishment, as a universalistic, public, free welfare service. The worrying element is the apparent resignation of citizens, operators, political forces and trade unions in the face of this scenario, destined to exacerbate inequalities in Italian society, waiting for someone to formally announce one day that the glorious history of the NHS will it’s over. But we are convinced that, as Antonio Gramsci wrote, “even when all is or seems lost, we must calmly get back to work, starting over from the beginning”.

“Starting over”: this could be the subtitle of the health policy days to be held at the CISL Research and Training Center, on the hill that rises from Florence towards Fiesole, near San Domenico, from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 September 2023, entitled The NHS is in danger. The challenge of universalism.

Three days of study, reflection and discussion. Starting from the intersection of exogenous and endogenous causes that have produced the progressive downsizing of welfare in recent decades and the consequent dismantling of the NHS. The analysis will then focus on two specific topics:

The public-private relationship, the privatization of health services, the development of the private insurance sector

Growing inequalities in health. Is the current NHS able to mitigate them or, on the contrary, risk accentuating them?

The study days, residential, will be set up with few frontal interventions (all having the preparatory documents available before the event) and with a lot of choral, participatory group work. The goal is to make room for common reflection, produce and share proposals, promote interdisciplinary insights and collective discussion on this issue of vital importance for Italy: the National Health Service and its principles of universal coverage, equity of access and equality of treatment, totality of health intervention, territorial uniformity, controllability and democratic participation, financing through progressive general taxation

PLAN

The NHS is in danger. The challenges of universalism

6-8 September 2023, San Domenico di Fiesole

Cisl Study Research and Training Center – Studium Srl

Via della Piazzuola, 71 – 50133 Florence –

Wednesday 6 September 2023

h 12 Introduction

13-14h break

h 14-18.30 Universalism in healthcare and the transformations of welfare in Europe

Thursday 7 September 2023

h 9-13 Public and private in healthcare

1 pm break

h 14-18.30 Inequalities in health

Friday 8 September 2023

Round table: What future for public health services

The Study Days are open to 25 “residential” places (which include accommodation in a single room for two nights) and to 15 “non-residential” places.

Registrations are open until May 25, bearing in mind that these will be accepted according to the order of time of the application.

Registration fee as a resident, including participation in the meeting, accommodation in a single room for two nights (Wednesday and Thursday), breakfast, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday: Three hundred euros (300.00) .

. Registration fee as a NON-resident, including participation in the meeting, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday: Euro one hundred (100.00) .

. For students, postgraduates and researchers, Registration fee as a resident, including participation in the meeting, accommodation in a single room for two nights (Wednesday and Thursday), breakfast, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday: Two hundred euros (200.00).

Request form for participation in the Seminar Routes of health policies

The cover photo is taken from Guido Carocci, The environs of FlorenceFlorence, Galletti and Cocci, 1906