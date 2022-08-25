After the controversy over the fixed-term agreement to bring medical personnel from Cuba to Calabria (maximum ceiling set below 500 units), the Region tries again the “made in Italy” path with another public notice open until September 30, aimed at the formation of lists of Doctors in specialist training available to lend their activities to the companies of the regional health service affected by a serious shortage of human resources.

The Notice is addressed to doctors in training, starting from the third year, regularly enrolled in the specialized training course in the disciplines:

emergency admission medicine and surgery

pediatrics

anesthesia and resuscitation

general surgery

internal Medicine

geriatrics

diseases of the cardiovascular system

gynecology and obstetrics

radiodiagnostics

orthopedics and traumatology

nephrology

oncology

diseases of the respiratory system

vascular surgery

thoracic surgery

psychiatry

child neuropsychiatry

The lists of participants will be made available by the Department of Health Protection and Social and Health Services to the companies of the regional health service interested in starting bankruptcy procedures pursuant to art. 1, c. 547 et seq of law 145/2018, in compliance with the framework agreement relating to the procedures for carrying out training for the temporary hiring of postgraduates (22A02514) (GU General Series n.92 of 20-04-2022), with subsequent permanent employment at the time of graduation.

The Health Protection Department, taking into account what is established in points 3 and 4 of the aforementioned Framework Agreement and as a result of this procedure, should the availability of companies or facilities not included in the training network be ascertained, will activate any useful dialogue with the bodies in charge. aimed at stipulating the necessary agreements.

Among the hospitals for which you can express your preference, both the Lamezia Terme and Soveria Mannelli garrisons appear.

“While we work on the integration of the first Cuban doctors who will arrive in Calabria in mid-September – the project started with the Cuban government goes on to overcome the shortages of staff and to manage emergencies -, today the Region – as agreed with the representatives of the trainees, following their specific request – has published a public manifestation of interest to recruit young trainees from all over Italy ”comments Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region.

“The notice concerns places for all hospitals and for all Calabrian health facilities: from Catanzaro to Polistena, from Cosenza to Locri, from Lamezia Terme to Crotone, from Vibo Valentia to Gioia Tauro. We are looking for specialists in emergency medicine and surgery, pediatrics, anesthesia and resuscitation, general surgery, internal medicine, geriatrics, diseases of the cardiovascular system, gynecology and obstetrics, adiodiagnosis, orthopedics and traumatology, nephrology, oncology, diseases of the respiratory system, vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, psychiatry, and child neuropsychiatry. We hope that our event will be taken into consideration by many young doctors from our region and from all over the country. We are ready to host in the Calabrian health centers many competent, motivated professionals who want to give us a hand and get involved ”concludes the president of the regional council.