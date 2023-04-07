Home Health Resilience: Five tips on how to better deal with crises in everyday life
Health

Resilience: Five tips on how to better deal with crises in everyday life

by admin
Resilience: Five tips on how to better deal with crises in everyday life

by Claudia Minner

04.04.2023, 18:03
2 Min.

This is how you strengthen your mental resilience in everyday life. Five simple tips for more resilience.

• Treat yourself to relaxation

A relaxed attitude is the best way to get through stressful events. So plan enough time for relaxation and recreation in your everyday life – ideally every day. This does not mean watching TV on the sofa. Much healthier for body and psyche are walks, sports or relaxation methods such as autogenic training, progressive muscle relaxation and mindfulness-based meditation.

• Maintain friendships

See also  Here is the post-pandemic "psychological bonus": up to 600 euros even with a high ISEE

You may also like

Sleeping with a dog or cat in bed...

Locked in cages and stunned with psychotropic drugs:...

LIVE Milan-Empoli, the official formations: Pobega from 1′...

WHO: 75 years ago the Constitution, health became...

The Pope will not be at the Via...

the care and hopes of the family –...

Quick appetizers for Easter: Cheese platter for Easter...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Five popular myths about Parkinson’s

Monza, bladder cancer for a 43-year-old, but two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy