by Claudia Minner 04.04.2023, 18:03

This is how you strengthen your mental resilience in everyday life. Five simple tips for more resilience.

• Treat yourself to relaxation

A relaxed attitude is the best way to get through stressful events. So plan enough time for relaxation and recreation in your everyday life – ideally every day. This does not mean watching TV on the sofa. Much healthier for body and psyche are walks, sports or relaxation methods such as autogenic training, progressive muscle relaxation and mindfulness-based meditation.

• Maintain friendships