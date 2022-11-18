There is another epidemic besides Covid. It is that of the antibiotic resistant bacteria. Slow and silent. It’s been going on for decades around the world, but that’s not newsworthy. Yet it kills. As the drug loses its effectiveness, infections become increasingly difficult to cure, especially in patients with a weakened immune system (such as the elderly) or compromised by other diseases. A study published in Lancet as of January 2022 estimate at over 1.2 million deaths attributed directly to infections with multi-resistant germs and in almost 5 million those in which the colonization of superbugs has contributed to determining the death. In Italy, the percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics used in hospitals 8 pathogens under European surveillance (Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Enterococcus faecalis, Enterococcus faecium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter species), responsible for serious pneumonia, sepsis, meningitis and urinary tract infectionsare among the highest.