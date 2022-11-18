Home Health Resistance to antibiotics: is the risk that they no longer work against infections really close?
Health

Resistance to antibiotics: is the risk that they no longer work against infections really close?

by admin
Resistance to antibiotics: is the risk that they no longer work against infections really close?

There is another epidemic besides Covid. It is that of the antibiotic resistant bacteria. Slow and silent. It’s been going on for decades around the world, but that’s not newsworthy. Yet it kills. As the drug loses its effectiveness, infections become increasingly difficult to cure, especially in patients with a weakened immune system (such as the elderly) or compromised by other diseases. A study published in Lancet as of January 2022 estimate at over 1.2 million deaths attributed directly to infections with multi-resistant germs and in almost 5 million those in which the colonization of superbugs has contributed to determining the death. In Italy, the percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics used in hospitals 8 pathogens under European surveillance (Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Enterococcus faecalis, Enterococcus faecium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter species), responsible for serious pneumonia, sepsis, meningitis and urinary tract infectionsare among the highest.

November 18, 2022 | 10:29

(©) breaking latest news

See also  No stress or Alzheimer's, memory loss and high cholesterol could reveal the deficiency of this ignored mineral

You may also like

Triple your weight loss with this 30 min...

For oncologists, social media is a useful tool

«Up to 1800 patients for each doctor»

Tumors: the parliamentary intergroup for the all-round fight...

Sylvester Stallone today has a top physique at...

Stomach Cancer Month: Too many patients find out...

Precision medicine, go to the EU database: funds...

The dumb pain of young people, talking about...

Città della Pieve (Perugia), “The new healthcare, from...

Super bacteria, the second leading cause of death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy