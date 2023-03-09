Status: 06.03.2023 2:28 p.m Potatoes, pasta and rice from the day before contain a lot of resistant starch. The fiber strengthens the intestinal flora and can protect the body from inflammation. How is it formed and what happens in the body?

Reheated food has a reputation for being low in nutrients. However, there is a very healthy effect with potatoes, pasta and rice: Cooling produces a particularly valuable dietary fiber – the so-called resistant starch.

How resistant starch is formed

Starches from potatoes, pasta and rice are among the carbohydrates. She is considered a fattener.

Resistant starches are formed by cooling cooked starchy foods such as potatoes, rice, and pasta. Starch changes its chemical structure as it cools. The process takes about 12 to 24 hours. The resistant starch becomes almost indigestible for the intestines and thus has a positive influence on the intestinal flora. Even reheating does not destroy the resistant starch.

VIDEO: Resistant starch: why is it healthy? (10 mins)

Beneficial Effects of Resistant Starch

Resistant starch reaches the large intestine undigested, where it serves as food for the beneficial intestinal bacteria. In the colon, resistant starch is broken down by lactic acid bacteria. This produces the short-chain fatty acid butyrate, also known as butyric acid. This has a positive effect on the body:

Butyric acid is the most important supplier of energy for the intestinal mucosa, protects against inflammation and promotes a healthy intestinal flora.

Short-chain fatty acids have a positive influence on inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Studies have shown that a high-fiber diet in people with arthritis increases the number of so-called regulatory T cells, which counteract autoimmune reactions.

Butyrate is also said to inhibit the conversion of cancer-stimulating galenic acids.

There is evidence that resistant starch has a beneficial effect on blood sugar level: it rises less and insulin sensitivity is improved.

blood sugar level: it rises less and insulin sensitivity is improved. Animal experiments have shown that butyrate has a beneficial effect on blood lipid levels.

Resistant starch in food

The average consumption of resistant starch in Germany is around four grams per day. In India and China, the average is 10 and 18 grams, respectively. Experts recommend slightly increasing the proportion in this country. The amount can be counted towards the dietary fiber intake, which should be 30 grams per day.

Resistant starch is naturally found in large amounts in legumes, ground grain and unripe bananas, for example. Examples:

100 grams of cooked legumes: about 10 grams

1 slightly ripe banana: 4.7 grams

1/2 cup whole grain oatmeal: 4.6 grams

1 boiled and cooled potato: 3.2 grams

100 grams of husked rice (cooked and cooled): 3.1 grams

100 grams of fried potatoes: 2.8 grams

1 cup whole wheat pasta (cooked and cooled): 2 grams

100 grams of carrots: 1.6 grams

1 slice of wholemeal bread: 1 gram

Experts on the topic:

Specialist in general medicine, nutritionist

Practice on Berlin Avenue

Berliner Allee 15

22850 Norderstedt

www.praxis-berliner-allee.de Head of the nutrition team

Israeli Hospital

Orchideenstieg 14, 22297 Hamburg Medicine 3 – Rheumatology and Immunology

Professor of Immune Tolerance and Autoimmunity

Working group leader Nutrition and Chronic Diseases

University of Erlangen

Universitätsstr. 25a

91054 Erlangen

www.medizin3.uk-erlangen.de Director of the Institute of Nutritional Medicine

University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Campus Lübeck

Ratzeburger Allee 160, 23538 Luebeck

www.uksh.de Internist, diabetologist & nutritionist

medicum Hamburg MVZ GmbH

At the straw house 2

20097 Hamburg

(040) 80 79 79-0

www.medicum-hamburg.de

