The fight lasted for six days, but in the end for little Bianca, eight months oldhit by one respiratory crisis that hit her while ingesting food, there was nothing to be done. Six days hospitalized in the intensive care unit, until her death on Saturday 4 March at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza.

Around the girl’s family, friends and colleagues gathered, who started one fundraising on the gofundme platform in support of the mother of the child. «We were petrified by the terrible story concerning little Bianca. We thought of a small gesture that could somehow be useful», reads the web page.

The tragedy occurred in Brugherio, in the province of Monza. While she was ingesting food, the little girl accused the symptoms of suffocation, which unfortunately were fatal to her, despite the attempts of the San Gerardo doctors.

