Respiratory health deteriorates due to pollution and climate change

Il relationship between pollution and health worries the experts. Smog and climate change are significantly damaging the respiratory health of Italians. The alarm comes directly from the Italian Society of Pneumology – Italian Respiratory Society (Sip-Irs).

In this article

Relationship between pollution and health: situation worsened by drought and extreme weather events

The analysis of various studies on the subject carried out in our country leave no doubts. Experts have proven a direct link between respiratory diseases and exposure to smog over time. But there’s more. Long periods of drought and extreme weather phenomena could worsen the situation, concentrating pollutants even more.

Relationship between Pollution and Health: Smog increases risk for many major diseases

Italian research has without delay linked the increase in hospitalizations and deaths of patients with respiratory diseases and the increase in pollution. Experts have gone into detail. Chronic exposure to Pm10 particulate matter triples the risk of developing a debilitating and serious disease such as COPD. Living in areas with high concentrations of Pm 2.5 increases the chances of having one rhinitis by 2.25 times and by 4.17 times that of chronic sputum. All diseases that affect the quality of life of the people who are affected.

The most at risk are children

After all, more and more research centers are focusing on effects that smog has on health. The most affected are children. On them pollution has harmful effectseven going so far as to delay development, as well as making them more anxious and even less intelligent.

Relationship between pollution and health: the reproductive capacity of couples is also at risk

Even on adults, however, the impact is considerable. There is a lot of talk about falling birth rates, but we know that smog makes women less fertile and worsens the quality and mobility of sperm. In short, it is much more complicated to be able to have a child.

Lung cancers on the rise among non-smokers

Living in polluted areas increases the risk of developing cancer, the first of which is lung cancer. They are growing diagnoses of this type of cancer even among people who have not only never smoked, but who have not even been exposed to secondhand smoke.

Also there salute cardiocircolatoria and the brain have problems from breathing polluted air. It increases the risk of developing a heart attack, cardiac arrest and stroke, as well as increasing the chances of being affected by a form of dementia, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

