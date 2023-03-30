The alarm bell was the classic chest pain. Pope francesco warned him yesterday morning. To cause him a problem cardio-respiratory. Hence the hospitalization and the version of the “scheduled checks” to reassure everyone. The illness felt by Jorge Mario Bergoglio arrived after the general audience and the ride on the Papamobile with five children. He appeared calm and serene. But those who know him well have seen him “tired” when he was lifted from the wheelchair to get into the car and return to his residence in Santa Marta House. Here the testimonies become confused, and there are those who speak of “chest pain” and those of “atrial fibrillation”. Francesco is now in the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic. The tests excluded serious pathologies. But the presence at the Holy Week which begins on Sunday is at risk.

“Breathe hard”

According to other versions, however, the Pope hadn’t been feeling well for days. And he felt like he was breathing hard. The Argentine newspaper spoke of the heart disease The nation. Citing sources from the papal entourage. In this version, Bergoglio accused his nurse and his illness during the hearing Massimiliano Strappetti advised him to go to the Twins. Clinical examinations ruled out serious situations. Certainly the Covid-19 infection due to respiratory problems has been excluded. The transport took place with a medical van.

The diagnosis requires “a few days of medical-hospital therapy”. The announcement to journalists by the spokesman Matthew Bruni arrived at 16,09: «The Holy Father has been at Gemelli since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks». The news immediately went around the world, with memories also of that July 4th 2021. When always at the Gemelli Francesco he had undergone colon surgery for diverticular stenosis.

Illness and hospitalization at Gemelli

The illness led to hospitalization Gemelli Polyclinic. And also to the unleashing of rumors about his state of health. The Pope’s health problems are nothing new. TO 21 years suffered the excision of the upper lobe of the right lung due to three cysts after pneumonia. It periodically resurfaces sciatic nerve inflammation which puts him in difficulty in walking and makes it difficult for him to kneel. In the 2019 the intervention at cataract. And the operation at Pius XI clinic a Roma.

Whenever there is a medical problem then the assumptions of a waiver re-emerge Papacy. At the end of the year he responded to the rumours, reminding those who advised him to take a step back because of the inflammation that the Church governed itself “with the head, not with the knee”. And there are those who say that even on health it is difficult to accept advice: “Bergoglio’s doctor is Bergoglio”, says those who know him well according to reports today Republic.

The resignation hypothesis: “But if he’s lucid he won’t leave”

For this today The print go back to talking about the resignation hypothesis. Where a high prelate is quoted to let it be known that Francis will not give up “except for physical collapse”. That is what he has always supported too. That he had made it known that he had already signed a paper to resign in case of physical impediment. Even if there were those, like the president of the US Bishops’ Conference Timothy Brogliohe dreaded his farewell due to physical suffering.

Rumors that had become even stronger at the time of Joseph Ratzinger’s illness. In Catholic circles hostile to Bergoglio, that moment is awaited with trepidation. But the idea is that he «he has no intention of leaving. At least not anytime soon.” He himself explained to the director of Civiltà Cattolica Anthony Spadaro that the signing of the blank resignation «does not at all mean that the resigning Popes should become, so to speak, a “fashion”, a normal thing. Benedetto had the courage to do it, for the moment I don’t have this on my agenda».

A ministry to life

For Bergoglio the Papacy is a ministry to life. Although in the interview conducted by Rsi added other elements to his reasoning. And that is that he could leave «for one tiredness that doesn’t make you see things clearly. The lack of clarity to evaluate situations. Even the physical problem, maybe. I always ask about this and follow the advice. And they tell me the truth: go on, it’s fine”. If he quits, he’ll get called «bishop of Rome emeritus» and not Pope emeritus as Ratzinger wanted. He wouldn’t wear the cassock. He would remain in Rome, in a church where to confess sinners and sick people. The first choice is St. John Lateran. In the late afternoon yesterday, Francesco had completed his medical tests. In particular the chest CT, which gave a negative result. And this item was rated with general relief by theentourage.

Dyspnea

While it would be under monitoring the saturation of oxygen in the blood, which is fine anyway. There would not be heart problems and the necessary would be done respiratory tests. The situation, according to the doctors, would not cause particular concern. Tests were also done to rule out more serious problems. The print remind yourself that fatigue and shortness of breath could be related to dyspnea. That is, a difficulty breathing that can be temporary or chronic.

And that manifests itself in the form of difficult breathing, comparable to the feeling of not being able to catch your breath or as breathlessness. It can come on gradually or suddenly. In the case of the Pope it would be connected to theoperation of 1957 to the lung. He told Argentine journalist and doctor Nelson Castro a few years ago that he never experienced fatigue or shortness of breath. Because, as the doctors explained to him, “the right lung has expanded and covered the entire ipsilateral hemithorax.”

