Respiratory syncytial virus: the first vaccine arrives / GSK: “94% effective”

The Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcarea pharmaceutical company known as GSK, recently received the first approval for its new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, or the RSV. The disease causes serious respiratory problems in the elderly, over 60, and in children, but only in a few cases, while most of the time it causes only mild symptoms, tending to pass spontaneously. It is a first, timid approval, which they will have to follow further checks before its actual entry into the market, but it is still an important step that could change the fight against the respiratory syncytial virus.

The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine: “94% effective”

Il Vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus was produced by GSK, who called it Arexvy and the pharmaceutical company is currently also working on the approval by the body equal to the European FDA, i.e. the EMA. Approval by the FDA, on the other hand, came from the unanimity of the voters, while from the point of view of safety it would have been voted in favor by 10 people against 2 against. Finally, GSK is aiming at marketing before autumn 2023.

In fact, in autumn, the respiratory syncytial virus begins its run, which subsides with the return of the warm season, about 6 months later. The vaccine, he says Tony Woodchief scientific officer of GSK, “marks a turning point in our effort to reduce the significant burden of RSV. Arexvy it is the first RSV vaccine approved for the elderly. Our focus now is to ensure eligible older adults have access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.” In terms of efficacy, however, attested by an initial study conducted on about 25,000 people, the pharmaceutical company attests a positive 83% protection from the mild form of the respiratory syncytial virus, which rises to 94% for the severe form. Side effects, on the other hand, would range from pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and joint stiffness, while an irregular heartbeat was also recorded in a few participants.

