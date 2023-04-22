Restaurant prohibits entry to celiacs: “It’s discrimination” denounces an influencer

Prohibit entry to ristorante ai coeliacs – a bit like deciding that pollen allergy sufferers cannot enter a park or any other green space. A measure so zealous as to lead to the absurd, you will say, yet it really happened: to tell us about it is Valentina Leporati, known to most as Valentina Gluten Free, influencer who has been able to carve out a decidedly large audience thanks to her activism and her efforts to bring to light the problems of those who, like her, are celiac; suggesting the friendliest restaurants and clubs.

“Here we do not accept celiacs”: the story of Valentina Gluten Free

“Friendly” in the sense that they offer ample alternatives gluten free, of course, even if in this particular case the word “friendly” could also be understood in its most literal meaning. But let’s get back to us: according to what was told by Valentina Gluten Free, “celiac since 1989” as she defines herself, this is the first time in her life in which she has seen to deny thus theaccess at the restaurant.

“For the first time, last week, I was told by a ristorante “Here we do not accept i coeliacs””, the influencer outburst begins. Valentina’s voice, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, is a relatively important voice for the Italian celiac community: such an intervention and testimony, beyond denouncing – even without revealing the name of the restaurant, as we will see – a case Of discrimination diet, it is in fact useful to underline the difficulties that you, like other celiacs, have to face on a potentially daily basis.

“Do not accept someone in a public place because of his illness it is a great form of discrimination” continues Valentina. “The problem is not being able to offer a safe meal to those with non-traditional dietary needs, the problem is to deny access to a ristorante to those who are just kindly asking for information. For those with celiac disease, the process of booking a restaurant is not easy because it means having to highlight your disease to find out if the restaurateur is available and prepared on the matter.”

In other words the celiac he starts from a position in which he is forced to expose himself: being told “you can’t enter” is mortifying at best and violent at worst. But be careful: Valentina’s story is not meant to trigger fear media pillory. “I chose not to mention the name of the restaurant because I am deeply convinced that the public pillory is as wrong as the treatment I was given,” she explains. “I chose to shed light on the fact to transform a bad episode into something useful and constructive for anyone”.



