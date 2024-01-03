restaurant without authorization, activity suspended

As part of controls aimed at food safety, i Carabinieri of the NAS of Taranto and the Director of the SIAN of the local ASL have suspended the activity of a restaurant in the city where the activation of administration rooms was ascertained in the absence of any authorization and building title.

In the province of Taranto, however, the carabinieri proceeded with the blockade with the immediate removal of 160 kg of flour held in a bread-making business in environments without the minimum hygiene requirements.

The intervention, ordered by the Director of the SIAN of the ASL, also led to the immediate destruction of 50 kg of baked goods with an expired expiry date.

During an inspection at another delicatessen in the province, the NAS ordered the destruction of approximately 36 kg of food, in particular fresh pasta and gastronomic preparations, sold to the public with the presence of irregularities on the labeling and in the absence of implementation of the procedures set out in the HACCP self-control manual

