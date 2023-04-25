Restful sleep|Tips for a healthy sleep

But sleep is not just sleep. Because only those who wake up well rested and refreshed in the morning can get out of bed and start the day well. How much sleep each person needs varies from person to person. On average, it’s seven to eight hours, a little more for women. If you don’t sleep enough, you become irritable, lack concentration and eventually become ill.

Sleep is not the flip side of being awake, as Aristotle suggested. The brain that controls sleep is almost as active during certain sleep phases as it is when we are awake. Five different phases are repeated about every 90 minutes during sleep: In the first two we fall into a light sleep. The muscles relax, breathing and pulse become even. In phases three and four we are in a deep sleep and can only be awakened by loud and unfamiliar noises. The heartbeat slows down, the blood pressure drops. In this phase the body regenerates itself. In phase five we dream. Dreams are important and part of healthy sleep. Now the brain is almost as active as when you are awake. Impressions of the day are processed, what has been learned is imprinted. The muscles are completely relaxed, hardly able to move. But the eyes move quickly back and forth under the closed lids. That is why this phase is called REM sleep. REM stands for rapid eye movement.

In order to be able to recover physically in deep sleep and to relax mentally in REM sleep, sleep must be sufficiently long, quiet and undisturbed. It is important for a restful sleep that you are not torn out of the repetitive sleep phases, because then you wake up in the morning exhausted.

So that the bedroom deserves its name

Bedrooms are often sparse and cool rooms that are uninviting. It doesn’t have to be. Some plants can even improve the room climate with their oxygen release, but they should not be strongly fragrant. The ideal room temperature is between 16° and 18° degrees Celsius. It shouldn’t be colder, because then the body tenses up instead of relaxing. Fresh air is important and good, but it must not be drafty. The room should be slightly darkened. Even when it comes to a comfortable bed, savings are often made at the expense of sleep, in which one can lie relaxed. You can only do that on a mattress that supports the individual parts of the body. When buying a new mattress, you should make sure that your shoulders and hips can sink in slightly when lying on your side. It also has to be big enough. As a rule of thumb: stretched out body plus 20 to 30 centimeters in length, the width of the mattress should be at least 95 centimeters.

The night becomes sleepless for those who go to rest after a sumptuous meal. But if you are still hungry just before you go to sleep, you should eat small amounts of dairy products. Alcohol is less helpful for restful sleep. The widespread sleeping drink helps you fall asleep, but it is also responsible for frequent waking up. Cigarettes should also be avoided, as nicotine has a stimulating effect.

If you have trouble falling asleep, you should get used to small, relaxation-promoting sleep rituals. Take a short, warm bath in the evening and read for a quarter of an hour.

With homeopathy for restful sleep

Sleep disorders are rarely easy to treat because their causes can be very complex. Therefore, medical advice should also be sought if the problems persist for several nights. If an illness is chronic, a detailed case study must be carried out. But even with acute complaints, the individual symptoms must be recognized in order to determine the appropriate medication. Here is a small selection of homeopathic remedies and their symptoms:

Aconite napellus, Blauer Eisenhut. After a shock or a sad news one is restless, with nocturnal fears. Ameliorated by average room temperature and fresh air.

Silver nitrate, Silbernitrat. If an exciting experience, an important appointment takes place the next day and therefore you don’t get any rest. The medicine gives inner security and strengthens mental abilities. This applies to pale, agitated and very sensitive people. The bedroom should be rather cool.

Arnica, Bergwohlverleih. Often after a physically demanding day, muscle pain in the evening, you turn and turn in bed and cannot find a suitable position. Improvement by lowering the head.

Coffea, coffee bean. Can’t relax, restless sleep later, lots of ideas going through your head. Sensitive to smells, light, noise and touch. Ameliorated by warmth and rest. Also with breastfed children if the mother has drunk too much coffee or tea.

Gelsemium, Wild Jasmine. This medicine calms the nerves when the night before a class test or an important presentation threatens to become sleepless – at least in the case of rather plump people.

Nux vomica, Brechnuss. If you have eaten too much and / or drunk alcohol, you often only get a deep sleep in the morning hours, you are hung over. Ameliorated by rest and warmth.