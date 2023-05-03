Restless Legs: Medicines help, but so does yoga

Restless legs are uncomfortable and they prevent you from sleeping at night. What to do with Restless Legs Syndrome? We name suitable medicines, therapies and home remedies.

Pulling in lower legs and thighs and a tingling sensation as if an entire army of ants were crawling over it. An overpowering urge to massage the legs, to move. Symptoms worsen at rest and in the evening when body temperature drops. They are particularly pronounced when those affected go to bed: very few people fall asleep well and only get to rest in the middle of the night. The next day they are worn down and tired. The technical term for this condition is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). An estimated 4 to 10 percent of people in Germany are affected, women more often than men. Most experience the uncomfortable stimuli in their limbs only every few days or weeks. For a third of those affected, the legs tingle almost every day.

What is known about the ailment? How can it be identified without a doubt, how can it be treated and mitigated? We collate findings from research and provide recommendations from our drug experts on drugs and non-drug therapies.