Restless Legs Syndrome: Can cause insomnia, anxiety and depression

Restless legs syndrome, also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a common disorder of the nervous system that causes an urgent and irresistible urge to move the legs. It can manifest itself – explains the website of the Ministry of Health – even with unpleasant sensations in the feet, calves and thighs. The arms are also occasionally involved. The disease is also associated with involuntary movements of the legs and arms, known as periodic limb movements (PLMS). Some people experience these disturbances (symptoms) only occasionally, while others experience them every day. They can be mild or intense. In the most serious cases, the disturbances become a cause of high stress as they can cause sleep disturbances and therefore have a strong impact on daily activities. The cause of the disease is unknown in most cases. At least 1 in 10 people are affected at some point in their lives. Onset is most common in middle-aged people, although symptoms (symptoms) can develop at all stages of life and may also be present in children. Women are about twice as likely to get sick than men.

I SYMPTOMS

Restless legs syndrome, in addition to causing the typical irrepressible movements of the legs and a very unpleasant sensation in them, can also affect the arms, chest and face. The unpleasant, or painful sensations have been described in various ways such as: feeling a tingling, burning, itching or throbbing pain feeling chills feeling like there is soda running through the veins in your legs feeling an aching sensation in your legs, especially in the calves, which can cause distress. These sensations can be mild or unbearable and are usually worse in the evening and at night; they can make it difficult to sit for extended periods, such as on a long train ride. Some relief comes from moving or massaging the legs. Periodic limb movements of sleep (PLMS) affect up to 80% of people with the disease. In PLMS movements, one or both legs fidget uncontrollably, usually at night during sleep. The movements are short and repetitive, usually about every 10 to 60 seconds. PLMS can be so severe and intense that they wake up the affected person and their partner as well. Involuntary leg movements can also occur while awake and at rest. When the cause is identified, the complaints (symptoms) usually disappear. If, on the other hand, the cause remains unknown, they can get worse over time and seriously affect the quality of life. However, the presence of the disease does not generally represent a cause of danger to life; in the most serious cases, in fact, the consequences can cause sleep disorders, such as insomnia, anxiety and depression.

CAUSE

Currently, in the majority of cases the cause of restless legs syndrome is not known and the disease is referred to as primary or idiopathic. It can occur across generations of the same family. Epidemiological studies have identified some specific genes associated with it. In this case the disturbances appear already before the age of 40. Some neurologists, i.e. specialists in the nervous system, believe that alterations in specific neurochemical processes, in particular dopamine, are at the basis of the disease. The latter is a chemical substance, called a neurotransmitter, which carries information between specific neurons in the brain and is produced in the so-called basal ganglia. Through its binding to specific receptors, i.e. groups of protein molecules placed on the surface of neurons with a specific binding affinity, dopamine acts as a messenger to regulate and coordinate the action of the body’s muscles. In cases where specific portions of the brain are damaged, the result is a lower production of dopamine. In turn, this reduced function can lead to muscle spasms and involuntary movements. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that dopamine levels show a normal drop in concentration at the end of the day. This observation could explain the fact that the complaints (symptoms) of the disease worsen in the evening and at night. In other cases, however, restless legs syndrome appears as a complication of another disease. In this case, the disease is called secondary. Conditions related to restless legs syndrome include: iron deficiency anemia, low levels of iron in the blood can produce a drop in dopamine chronic diseases, such as kidney failure, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, hypothyroidism or fibromyalgia pregnancy, about 1 in 5 pregnant women experience symptoms of the disease in the last three months of pregnancy, although it is not known why. However, the symptoms usually disappear after delivery. Triggers: Possible side effects of some antidepressant drugs Possible side effects of antipsychotic drugs Possible side effects of lithium used to treat bipolar disorder Possible side effects of calcium channel blockers, used to treat high blood pressure Possible side effects of some antihistamines Possible side effects of metoclopramide, used as an anti-nausea Other lifestyle causes: Excessive cigarette smoking and use of caffeine or alcohol Being overweight or obese Stress Lack of exercise

THERAPIES AND PREVENTION

In mild cases of restless legs syndrome, not associated with other diseases, treatment is not needed. However, it is recommended to make small changes in lifestyle such as: maintaining a good sleep habit, for example following a regular ritual before going to bed, getting enough sleep and avoiding alcohol and/or caffeine consumption in the evening late stop smoking get regular exercise avoid medicines that can cause or worsen symptoms. However, if you suspect that the drugs you are taking may be a cause of the disorder, you should consult your doctor before thinking about stopping the drugs. In the case of more serious complaints (symptoms), you may need drugs that regulate the level of dopamine and iron in the body. If, for example, the syndrome is caused by iron deficiency anemia, an iron supplement may be sufficient to reduce the complaints (symptoms). During an episode of the disease, the following may be helpful in relieving discomfort: Massaging the legs Taking a warm bath Applying a hot or cold compress to the muscles in the legs Doing activities that distract the mind such as reading or watching television Doing relaxing exercise such as yoga or tai-chi walking and stretching A clinical trial conducted a few years ago showed that an osteopathic technique, known as positional release manipulation, could benefit sick people. The technique consists in keeping the different parts of the body in positions that reduce the sensation of pain and discomfort. Drugs Dopamine agonists ropinirole pramipexole rotigotine, applied as skin patches Dopamine receptor agonists may be useful when complaints (symptoms) are frequent. These substances work by directly stimulating dopamine receptors, thus compensating for a lack of activation by the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is normally present but often in low concentrations in this disease. These drugs can cause side effects such as: drowsiness (caution is advised when driving and using tools or machinery), nausea, headache and dizziness. If you experience severe nausea, you will need to take an anti-nausea medication. A rarer side effect is a reduction in inhibitory control, with the emergence of impulsive behaviors, which ceases when treatment is stopped. Pain relievers If pain is unbearable, doctors may prescribe an opioid pain reliever, such as codeine or tramadol, and sometimes gabapentin and pregabalin. Like all medicines, these too have a certain number of side effects. Sleeping medications (read insomnia therapies section) Levodopa (read also Parkinson’s disease) This medication can be useful as need therapy, when the disturbances (symptoms) are very occasional. In fact, if you were to take levodopa constantly, the symptoms of the disease would get worse. Furthermore, levodopa must be taken at the time of the onset of the symptoms, otherwise it would no longer be effective. An immediate effect of taking levodopa is drowsiness, so you should not drive or operate machinery immediately after taking it. Cardiovascular disease Research has recently shown that people with this syndrome are twice as likely as healthy people to develop serious cardiovascular disease, such as coronary heart disease or heart attack. The risk becomes greater in people who have the most frequent or most severe complaints of the disease. The cause of this association is not currently known, but rapid leg movements are believed to occur in association with an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. Sleep disorders taken together also increase cardiovascular risk. To reduce this risk it is necessary to adopt a more correct lifestyle.